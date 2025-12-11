Redefining Performance: New 2025 BMW M5 Mansory Research Arrives

The Miami-based automotive experts at Limited Spec Automotive provide an in-depth look at this rare, powerful, and exquisitely customized European super sedan.

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Limited Spec Automotive, the only official Mansory dealership in the United States, announces new, in-depth 2025 BMW M5 Mansory research. This exclusive information spotlights a true hyper-sedan. We are proud to be the top used luxury automotive dealership in Miami. Interested clients can review the full research online today here.

Exclusive 2025 BMW M5 Mansory Research Details

The 2025 BMW M5 Mansory for sale at Limited Spec Automotive in Miami, FL.

Mansory creates cars that demand attention and respect. Furthermore, the G90-generation M5 is already an incredible machine. Then again, Mansory's touch makes it extraordinary. They give the powerful sedan a dramatic visual and mechanical overhaul. Consequently, the result is a breathtaking display of automotive artistry.

This used BMW M5 Mansory for sale near Miami features a custom carbon fiber widebody treatment. Virtually every exterior panel is either enhanced or replaced. The appearance is aggressive, yet the craftsmanship is incredibly precise. Moreover, the lightweight material improves the car's already muscular stance.

The mechanical enhancements are equally impressive. The hybrid V8 powertrain is aggressively recalibrated. It delivers a stunning 838 horsepower and 848 lb-ft of torque. Therefore, this power transforms the car into a true super sedan.

Inside the World of Mansory

The Mansory customization continues inside the cabin. It is an environment of bespoke luxury. We find exquisite leather upholstery throughout. Furthermore, extensive carbon fiber trim defines a unique, high-tech aesthetic. The attention to detail is truly unparalleled.

Interior features include:

Custom crafted leather seating.

Illuminated Mansory badging.

Unique carbon fiber pedals.

A selection of striking accent colors.

Our current model is an incredibly rare find. You can view the specific vehicle details here. This is a unique chance to own a piece of tuning history. The 2025 BMW M5 Mansory price of $249,980 reflects its rarity and custom nature.

Why Buy a Pre-owned BMW M5 Mansory for sale near Miami

Limited Spec Automotive specializes in pre-owned luxury and performance cars. We are the official source for all Mansory vehicles in the U.S. As such, we offer unmatched expertise and service. We believe in providing complete transparency and value. This includes publishing detailed 2025 BMW M5 Mansory research.

Stephen Waisman, spokesperson for Limited Spec Automotive, states, "The M5 Mansory is a statement of individuality and power. Moreover, it is a world-class machine. We are proud to be the only U.S. dealer offering these extraordinary vehicles. We welcome all inquiries and invite you to experience the world's most exclusive automobiles."

About Limited Spec Automotive in Miami, FL

Limited Spec Automotive's team of experts is dedicated to helping buyers find the perfect luxury vehicle to fit their lifestyles and preferences. The Miami-based dealership is committed to excellence and provides exceptional service and guidance throughout the purchasing process. Customers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website or showroom to explore available trade-in options and luxury inventory today.

Media Contact: Stephen Waisman, [email protected], 786-233-0526

SOURCE Limited Spec Automotive