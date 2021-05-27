Lincoln Avenue Capital Hosts Family Resource Day for Residents in Miami with Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, YMCA of South Florida, Others

At Family Resource Day, the Miami Diaper Bank distributed about 1,000 diapers. The cost of diapers can place a significant financial burden on working families. A local nonprofit, the Miami Diaper Bank is dedicated to collecting and distributing diapers to low-income families and their children.

"Lincoln Avenue Capital is committed to strengthening communities and developing tailored services for our residents," said Lincoln Avenue Capital CEO Jeremy Bronfman. "We are grateful to the participating organizations on the ground that are providing these important services that improve lives."

"We are grateful for the generous support from Lincoln Avenue Capital by hosting this Family Resource Day for our area youth and their families. These positive programs are very important for keeping our youth members engaged during this critical time," said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

"The opportunity to connect with residents and offer important services and resources right at their doorstep is critical to addressing the needs of the community – the YMCA commends Lincoln Avenue for their leadership in helping to support the community!," said Emilia Solano, District Executive Director of the YMCA of South Florida.

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for low-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a values-driven organization with a portfolio that includes 89 properties, comprising 15,300 units and serving more than 30,000 residents across 15 states.

