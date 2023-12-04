Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing Development in Manchester, New Hampshire

News provided by

Lincoln Avenue Communities

04 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

MANCHESTER, N.H. , Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, broke ground on the future site of The Residences at Chestnut, an affordable housing development in Manchester, during a ceremony with community leaders and financing partners.

Continue Reading
The Residences at Chestnut will provide 142 new units of affordable housing for lower-income families and individuals in Manchester. Additional photos and renderings available upon request.
The Residences at Chestnut will provide 142 new units of affordable housing for lower-income families and individuals in Manchester. Additional photos and renderings available upon request.

"Lincoln Avenue Communities is committed to building high-quality, resilient properties that create long-term access to affordable housing in communities across the country," said Thom Amdur, LAC Senior Vice President, Policy & Impact. "The Residences at Chestnut represents our first ground-up development in New Hampshire, and we're grateful to our public and private partners who helped make this deal possible."

The 142-unit property represents LAC's first new construction deal in New Hampshire, which is facing a statewide affordable housing crisis. The Residences at Chestnut will include two apartment buildings, with 106 combined units restricted to households earning less than 60 percent of the area median income (AMI); 36 units will receive project-based vouchers, with 30 of those units set aside for veterans and their families.

"This development will add 142 units of much-needed affordable housing in Manchester, where high-quality homes remain out of reach for many residents," said Scott Shaw, LAC Vice President & Regional Project Partner. "We're especially proud to support veterans and their families who face unique barriers to finding attainable housing."

Construction of The Residences is expected to finish in 2025. The property will include an underbuilding parking garage, roof deck, fitness center, bike storage and other community amenities.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured remarks from Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and representatives from the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, Families in Transition, Manchester VA Medical Center and the offices of New Hampshire's congressional delegation, among others. Following remarks, LAC formally broke ground on a section of the property to mark the beginning of construction.

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. A subsidiary of Lincoln Avenue Capital, LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 26 states and a portfolio of 120 properties comprising 22,000+ units.

SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Communities

Also from this source

Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing Development in Rochelle, Illinois

Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing Development in Rochelle, Illinois

Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, broke ground this week on the future site of Willis...
Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing Development in Reno, Nevada

Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing Development in Reno, Nevada

Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, broke ground this week on the future site of Pinyon...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.