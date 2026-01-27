Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on Historic New Affordable Housing Development in New Orleans, Louisiana

The mission-driven affordable housing company's new development in New Orleans will convert a decommissioned naval base into 294 affordable homes after 14 years of vacancy.

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, broke ground this week on NSA East Bank Apartments, a landmark adaptive-reuse development that will transform a decommissioned naval base into 294 affordable housing units and 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail in New Orleans' Bywater neighborhood.

Lincoln Avenue Communities, elected officials and project partners break ground at NSA East Bank Apartments, which will bring 294 units of affordable housing to the site of a decommissioned Navy base that has sat vacant since 2011.

NSA East Bank Apartments will serve as the residential anchor of a landmark rehabilitation of the Naval Support Activity (NSA) complex, which has sat vacant since 2011. The multiphase development will include the NewLab innovation hub—a cutting-edge facility dedicated to advancing energy industry breakthroughs and tech startup growth—and future phases including the Railyard Marketplace and a riverfront estuary park.

"This project will be transformative for the Bywater community and will bring new life to these historically significant buildings," said David Garcia, LAC Vice President and Project Partner. "LAC is proud to play a role in preserving the architectural heritage of New Orleans while creating sorely needed affordable housing for local families."

NSA East Bank Apartments will feature 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units serving families earning between 20% and 60% of Area Median Income (AMI), including 74 Project-Based Voucher (PBV) units. Resident amenities include a rooftop pool and clubhouse, first-floor community space, outdoor play structures, dog park, pet wash station and bike storage. The development will achieve Enterprise Green Communities Certification (LEED equivalent) and feature a rooftop solar array that will offset a portion of common-area electricity, reducing both environmental impact and operating costs.

NSA East Bank Apartments builds on LAC's successful track record of historic rehabilitation projects in New Orleans, following the recent completion of the $35 million rehabilitation of the century-old Tivoli Place Apartments. The Tivoli Place project, LAC's first rehabilitation in Louisiana, demonstrated the developer's commitment to protecting the city's historic past while delivering high-quality affordable housing.

NSA East Bank Apartments was designated a priority project by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The project received overwhelming support from the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana, whose commitment was essential to making this complex undertaking possible.

The landmark NSA complex dates to June 1919, when the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps constructed a 1.5 million-square-foot logistics center on the East Bank of the Mississippi River. The complex comprises three six-story buildings, each covering over 84,000 square feet, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its crucial role in supporting military logistics during both World Wars.

LAC was joined at the groundbreaking ceremony by local leaders and elected officials, as well as development partners and representatives from J.P. Morgan, Capital One, Boston Financial, Stonehenge Capital, Customers Bank and Raymond James, each of which helped finance the new development.

"Through historic tax credit equity, bridge financing and strong public-private collaboration, we're proud to support the revitalization of NSA East Bank — preserving New Orleans' heritage and building a brighter future for its residents," said Tim Karp, Managing Director, J.P. Morgan Community Development Banking. "By transforming a long-dormant historic site into a thriving district, NSA East Bank is creating affordable housing and lasting opportunities for the people of New Orleans."

"Housing is the cornerstone of economic opportunity, and Capital One is proud of our track record as a top community development lender, " said Dan Miller, Community Finance Capital Officer at Capital One. "We are proud of our partnership with Lincoln Avenue Communities and their commitment to empowering people throughout the region. The groundbreaking of NSA East Bank is a testament to how local leaders, public, and private partners can come together to deliver not just housing, but lasting opportunities for families and communities to thrive."

The project, which fosters continuity and sense of place within the Marigny and Bywater districts, is part of a broader vision to create a mixed-use campus that will serve as an innovative economic catalyst for both the city and the region. Construction will begin immediately, with substantial completion anticipated in September 2027.

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 32 states and a portfolio of 170+ properties comprising 30,500+ units housing 80,000+ residents.

SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Communities