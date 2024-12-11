Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on Residences at Government Center II in Fairfax County, Virginia

LAC leaders, local lawmakers and partners celebrated the future of this affordable housing community in the Braddock District.

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, broke ground Monday on the Residences at Government Center II during a ceremony with LAC leaders, local lawmakers and partners, including Virginia Housing, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) and Capital One.

The Residences at Government Center II will provide 279 high-quality, affordable homes for families in the Braddock District. Upon completion, this community will also feature a daycare center, providing a safe and convenient childcare option for residents.

U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly, who represents Virginia's 11th District in Congress, spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony. Other speakers included Nick Bracco, Vice President, Lincoln Avenue Communities; Lenore Stanton, Chair, Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority; Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors; James Walkinshaw, Braddock District Supervisor, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors; and Kerrie Wilson, CEO, Cornerstones.

"Throughout my career, creating and preserving affordable housing has been a key priority. As a Congressman and the former Chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, I am thrilled to be a part of this innovative use of land to further the creation of affordable housing in our community," said Rep. Connolly.

"Lincoln Avenue Communities is proud to begin construction on the Residences at Government Center II," said Nick Bracco, Vice President, Lincoln Avenue Communities. "Once completed, this property will offer nearly 300 affordable homes with top-tier amenities to families and individuals in Fairfax County, where new affordable housing is strongly needed."

"We are proud to welcome new affordable housing right here in our front yard at the Fairfax County Government Center. These new homes will ensure that more people have an equitable shot at building their own future, right here in Fairfax County," said Jeff McKay, Chairman, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

"For years, I've felt that we could make better use of the sea of parking in front of the Fairfax County Government Center to help meet our affordable housing goals. I made the motion to convey the property to the FCRHA for that purpose, and today, we are seeing this concept come to fruition," said James Walkinshaw, Supervisor, Braddock District, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. "I look forward to welcoming 279 families to their new homes at this innovative complex in the Braddock District."

"During the 2024 calendar year, we have come together to celebrate affordable housing groundbreakings or grand openings several times. Residences at Government Center II is another testament to our commitment to developing affordable housing in all corners of Fairfax County," said Lenore Stanton, Chair, Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

"We are pleased to help bring affordable housing to Fairfax, just a short distance away from Capital One's headquarters. This development builds on our relationship with Lincoln Avenue Communities and the work we have done to expand affordable housing in Fairfax, Miami, New Orleans and Richmond," said Ed Delany, Senior Director for Community Finance at Capital One. "Capital One provided construction debt, LIHTC equity investments and permanent Freddie Mac loans, including structuring and closing Freddie Mac's first Forward Bond Credit Enhancement in just 90 days to meet the closing timeline."

"Residences at Government Center II is a perfect example of taking underutilized land and creating something beautiful to support the community," said Director, Production Patricia Mao Booker at KTGY. "Our architects carefully designed around the surrounding environment to enhance the pedestrian experience for this mixed-use affordable housing complex. We're proud to support low-income families in Fairfax with this new, beautifully designed community."

