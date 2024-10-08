Lincoln Avenue Communities Hosts Block Party at Santa Clara II Apartments in Miami

Residents of Santa Clara II and LAC leaders attended the block party celebrating the grand reopening of the 204-unit affordable apartment complex in Miami. Additional photos available upon request.

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, hosted a block party at Santa Clara II Apartments yesterday with residents to celebrate the property's grand reopening after its major renovation. Santa Clara II Apartments provides 204 units to those earning no more than 30 to 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) in Miami-Dade County.

"Lincoln Avenue Communities is excited to celebrate the opening of Santa Clara II Apartments," said Jeremy Bronfman, founder and CEO of LAC. "The updates made to the property will ensure access to high-quality, affordable housing and essential community resources for individuals and families facing increased costs in South Florida."

The three-hour celebration featured a variety of family-friendly activities and local food options, including food trucks offering tacos, elote, and ice cream. Attendees also enjoyed music from a live DJ and yard games.

LAC invested more than $60,000 per unit for interior and exterior upgrades, new building systems and resident amenities including a dog park, community garden and fitness center. The property offers social services for residents including health care, nutrition education, financial literacy, welfare to work and homeownership opportunity programs, among others.

"LAC's renovation of Santa Clara II Apartments enhances the quality of our residents' homes while supporting the local economy," said David Garcia, LAC Vice President & Project Partner. "By partnering with local vendors for the block party, we're proud to further our mission of investing in and stimulating the communities we serve so they continue to thrive."

