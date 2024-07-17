Lincoln Avenue Communities Sponsors Youth Field Trip to MLB All-Star Village

The field trip is part of LAC's ongoing commitment to provide educational opportunities for youth through partnerships with organizations like Mission Arlington and the Baseball Hall of Fame. Photos available upon request.

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, continued its partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame by sponsoring a field trip yesterday for Arlington-area children to visit the All-Star Village during Major League Baseball's All-Star Week.

Young residents from Paddock on Park Row visit the All-Star Village during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week.

Twenty young residents from Paddock on Park Row, an affordable housing community owned by Lincoln Avenue Communities, attended the interactive event at Choctaw Stadium. Participants explored baseball history and engaged in a variety of games and clinics with former MLB players and MLB youth ambassadors.

"Lincoln Avenue Communities strives to foster stronger, more resilient communities through affordable housing and resident programming, including for young residents," said LAC CEO Jeremy Bronfman. "We are proud to partner with Mission Arlington and the Baseball Hall of Fame to provide this experience."

The field trip was part of LAC's broader efforts with the Baseball Hall of Fame to support youth education and development initiatives across the country, which aim to enrich lower-income communities. The groups partnered in 2021 to launch an educational afterschool program for children to learn core-curriculum subjects through the lens of baseball, based on the Baseball Hall of Fame's award-winning curriculum.

"Morgan Stanley's ongoing support of programs at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum enables our educational outreach and provides instruction and resources to thousands of students throughout the United States," said Josh Rawitch, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. "The Museum's award-winning education curriculum will provide young learners at Play Ball Park during All-Star Game Week with the chance to experience a variety of subjects, engaging students and fostering lifelong exploration. We are excited to continue this partnership with educational programs at Lincoln Avenue Communities as we pursue our shared goal of helping students reach their full potential."

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. A subsidiary of Lincoln Avenue Capital, LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 28 states and a portfolio of 155+ properties comprising 27,000+ units.

