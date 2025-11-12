Lincoln Elementary, Supported by Sewa International, Earns ERP Honor Roll Recognition

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewa International's ASPIRE program was recognized for helping Lincoln Elementary School in California join the ERP Honor Roll. Only 21% of all public schools statewide were recognized for demonstrating outstanding academic achievement and student success.

Thanking Sewa for helping the school achieve this rare distinction, Gerson Sandoval, Lincoln Elementary's Principal, said, "Because of your support, we have been able to give every child the chance to learn and grow where they are – we have achieved something truly special."

Young learners explore various subjects through teamwork and play in an after-school activity - building confidence, curiosity, and connection at Lincoln Elementary's ASPIRE program Students dive into word games and creative challenges at the ASPIRE Carnival, turning learning into a joyful, hands-on experience

Mr. Sandoval expressed his appreciation in a letter to the ASPIRE team, led by Program Director Sudha Prabhunandan, and intervention specialists Victor Fisher and Renuka Jethmalani, writing, "On behalf of our entire school community at Lincoln Elementary, I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for your partnership and dedication."

"Together we are demonstrating that when we lift every student, we lift our whole school. We look forward to continuing this journey with you – toward even greater success and growth for our children," the principal noted in his letter.

The ERP (Educational Results Partnership) Honor Roll recognizes 1,834 out of 10,600 public elementary schools across California. Since 2023, Sewa's ASPIRE (Achieving Student Progress, Instilling Resilience, and Excellence) program has partnered with Lincoln Elementary in the Newark School District. The program supports students in reading, math, creative arts, and English, while also nurturing curiosity, creativity, and confidence through both in-school assistance and after-school enrichment. ASPIRE is an educational program transforming lives in resource-constrained schools across the Bay Area, Atlanta, Houston, and other parts of the United States.

Through Sewa's ASPIRE program, volunteers work closely with teachers to provide small-group coaching and homework support that helps students thrive. Many participants come from low-income families. The program includes courses in robotics, communication skills, art, and yoga, strengthening both academic ability and emotional well-being of students.

"Every child deserves the chance to dream big and achieve their full potential — to read with confidence, to solve problems with curiosity, and to believe they can make a difference," said Srikanth Gundavarapu, President of Sewa International USA.

Sewa's ASPIRE initiative has supported more than 1,500 elementary students across Newark and Livermore in California, with over 6,000 volunteer hours contributed during the 2024–2025 school year. Through hands-on learning and mentorship, ASPIRE not only enhances academic outcomes but also builds leadership and empathy among high school volunteers who serve as mentors and role models. Beyond academics, the program also fosters civic engagement through activities like school gardening projects, creative arts, and community-led events such as the ASPIRE Carnival and Spelling Bee competition.

Sewa International invites volunteers, donors, and community members to help expand programs like ASPIRE to more schools nationwide.

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c) (3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

Contact:

Vidyasagar Tontalapur

949-414-6624

SOURCE Sewa International