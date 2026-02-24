Lincoln Institute Releases New Report Outlining How Cities Can Tackle Housing, Climate, and Economic Issues Concurrently

Studies from five major cities offer actionable strategies to advance equitable urban planning.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy today released the Policy Focus Report Planning in a Polycrisis: Equitable Urban Strategies for a Changing Climate . Across the United States and Canada, city planners face a "polycrisis," as the interacting challenges of adapting to climate change, ensuring housing affordability and security, and prioritizing economic inclusion put competing demands on localities' limited resources, attention, time, and capacity. This report, written by Emilia Oscilowicz, James J. T. Connolly, and Isabelle Anguelovski from the Barcelona Lab for Urban Environmental Justice and Sustainability and with affiliations at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and the University of British Columbia, offers a path forward by producing a framework of actionable strategies for practitioners, policymakers, and others.

"Local leaders face increasing pressure created by converging crises. This report aims to alleviate that pressure by providing a more equitable policy framework," said George W. McCarthy, president and CEO of the Lincoln Institute. "Creating more climate-friendly, affordable homes while simultaneously cultivating agency, participation, and engagement from frontline communities creates more sustainable urbanism that leads to better outcomes across the board."

In 2025, researchers interviewed 32 planners and practitioners across five cities—Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; Portland, Oregon; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Washington, DC—and mobilized prior interviews they conducted in those cities to find that traditional approaches to climate action, housing, and economic development are often siloed, which spreads municipal resources very thin. After thorough analysis, the authors created an overarching framework that empowers city leaders to advance climate urbanism that addresses these interconnected challenges.

The recommendations include securing and expanding local climate action funding; championing resilient, affordable housing solutions; strengthening local economies and connection to place through climate resilience; restructuring and coordinating municipal planning; leveraging short-term projects for long-term goals; and fostering respectful, ongoing community engagement.

