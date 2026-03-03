Second Annual Manufactured Housing Benchmark Report Shows Growing Availability of Quality Homes Nationwide

Lincoln Institute Finds Progress in Affordable Housing Access, but Challenges Remain

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy's Innovations in Manufactured and Modular Homes Network ( I'm HOME ) today released the second annual I'm HOME Manufactured Housing Industry Benchmark Report , revealing that manufactured housing production in the United States increased in 2024, furthering the promise that manufactured housing can be a cost-effective, streamlined approach to addressing the country's severe housing shortage and lack of affordable housing.

"Manufactured homes offer a real opportunity to help meet our country's housing needs, but to truly deliver, these homes must be durable and energy efficient to ensure safe and affordable housing in the long term," said Arica Young, director of housing access and affordability at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy. "This report identifies the places where good work is happening, but also highlights the opportunities the industry has to improve."

The comprehensive study analyzes 2024 data from the US Census Bureau, US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), US Department of Energy (DOE), and US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to assess progress in building safe, affordable housing. The report examines three critical areas: production, certification, and placement of homes; federal programs, regulations, and policies; and financing programs.

Key findings indicate that federal institutions like HUD took substantive steps in 2024 to improve access to durable, energy-efficient, and affordable manufactured housing options, but certain roadblocks continue to prevent all homes from being built to high standards.

"With this analysis, we are working to provide data-driven insights into housing availability and land use patterns that can help advance manufactured housing as a key component of addressing housing affordability and homeownership for people across the country," said Young.

A webinar on highlights from the I'm HOME Manufactured Housing Industry Benchmark Report is available online . For more information about the Lincoln Institute and to view the full report, visit Lincoln Institute website .

