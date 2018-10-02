Lincoln International represents Primary Capital Partners LLP on the sale of Esteem Holdings to Roc Technologies

Roc, which received a minority investment from the Business Growth fund in 2017, is a fast growing digital transformation services provider and headquartered in Newbury. Roc has clients in the public and private sector, and a technology platform portfolio that includes secure enterprise communications, mobility, cloud services and managed services.

The acquisition, which will create a combined group with revenues of c.£80million and 350 employees, will have extended digital infrastructure and managed services capabilities, ultimately driving value for the newly combined and complementary customer group.

Lincoln acted as the exclusive financial adviser to the shareholders of Esteem. Lincoln worked closely with the management team and Primary to manage the transaction to a successful conclusion.

Rob Foreman, Chief Investment Officer of Primary Capital, said:

"We are very pleased with the outcome from this transaction. Chris and his team provided the shareholders and management with clear advice, guidance and hands-on support throughout. We believe Roc to be an excellent partner for the business going forward and wish the team every success."

Chris Brooks, UK Head of Lincoln's TMT team, commented:

"We are delighted to have supported Primary on this exit in what continues to be a very active IT managed services market. We very much enjoyed working with the shareholders and management team and look forward to watching the continued development and growth of the enlarged group."

