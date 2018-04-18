Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc.

Founded in 2014, Atrenne is a leading designer and manufacturer of ruggedized electromechanical solutions, primarily for the aerospace and defense markets. Headquartered in New Hope, Minnesota, with additional facilities in Brockton, Massachusetts, and Xiamen, China, Atrenne offers a complete suite of vertically-integrated capabilities, from design and manufacturing to testing and fulfillment. The Company's highly-engineered backplanes, circuit card assemblies and enclosures are deployed for mission-critical applications and within harsh environments. Atrenne supports leading military and commercial aerospace OEMs as a sole-source provider on over 100 long-term programs.

Ned Truslow, Managing Director at RFE, commented, "Lincoln's extensive experience within the electronics and aerospace & defense industries, their strong relationships with the global universe of acquirers and their excellent process execution capabilities, enabled an exceptional outcome for Atrenne, RFE and Celestica."

Lincoln International acted as the exclusive financial advisor for RFE and Atrenne, working closely with the Company's management team and shareholders throughout the sale process. This included providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, marketing, negotiation and due diligence phases of the transaction.

