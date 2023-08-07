Lincoln Learning Solutions, AWS launch impactful tool for Buzz classrooms

Lincoln Content Bank empowers teachers to personalize learning

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Learning Solutions today announced the launch of its Lincoln Content Bank, a multi-modal, educational content library designed with Amazon Web Services to equip teachers with nearly 110,000 rigorous learning assets that they can configure and assemble to meet the needs of their students.

"Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers need an easy-to-use tool that allows them to personalize learning," CEO Bob Clements, said. "Our Lincoln Content Bank gives them the ability to quickly and simply search a huge variety of content to determine the best fit for individual students, small groups of students, or entire classrooms."

The Lincoln Content Bank features a robust search tool that allows teachers to harvest information based on searches by keyword, standard, subject, grade level, modality, and more. Nearly 110,000 learning assets are at their fingertips ready to be incorporated into their courses in Buzz.

Designed by teachers for teachers it allows them to populate and preview on the same screen, and intuitively makes recommendations based on previous searches. It gives teachers the luxury of saving the searched-for material in collections for easy retrieval later.

"You have this magical search engine," said Don Lamison, founder, CEO, and director of operations and development for Indonesia-based nonprofit Urban Green Education.

"Say you teach physics," he said. "You can type in 'three types of friction' and 'I want to see video' and 'I want high school level' and — boom — it's right there. It's like shopping. You just pick it and pull it right down into your classes."

The Lincoln Content Bank will also help teachers close learning gaps, challenge students, ensure alignment with IEPs and 504 plans, and obtain standard mastery, all issues they face regardless of their learning environment.

"It's magical," Lamison said. "You can look by standards, or you can look by grade, or by subject, or any combination."

Lamison said one of his schools near Jakarta uses the Lincoln Content Bank.

"So, these kids don't just have, for example, one chemistry textbook," he said. "Their teacher has the ability to use any of the features, which naturally blends into strategies like flipping," an educational approach that aims to increase student engagement with more classroom problem-solving.

"A lot went into this release, Clements said. "The payoff for working with AWS to create this leading-edge teaching tool is coming in efforts like the one Don described.

LLS and AWS designed the tool to seamlessly integrate into the Buzz learning management suite and equip teachers with seemingly limitless access to an immense repository of educational content. Among other things, it will provide teachers with:

Perceptive and rapid searching and browsing features

Customizable material for full classes or individual students

Myriad options for supplemental learning

Streamlined access to and application of learning objects targeting different learning modalities

Cross-curricular learning opportunities

"That's a teachers dream – not just the core resources, but the supplemental videos and illustrations and examples and paired text for whatever they're doing. To be able to do a search for that and have it at your fingertips is amazing," said Kristi Hemingway former elementary and secondary teacher who now works with teachers to improve literacy practices and helps districts across the country implement new curriculum and instructional strategies.

School administrators will appreciate the content bank for its ability to streamline and standardize course creation across subjects while allowing individual departments to retain a level of ownership in the scope and sequence of their courses.

More information about the Lincoln Content Bank is available at Lincoln Learning Solutions.

