Lincoln Learning Solutions to reach more students through Canvas

LMS will offer more students better access to flexible curriculum

ROCHESTER, Pa., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Learning Solutions today announced it will make its debut on Canvas, one of the most popular and widely used learning management systems in the country, if not the world.

With the start of the 2023-2024 school year, students learning with Lincoln Empowered curriculum will be able to access it on Canvas, according to Lincoln Learning Solutions CEO Bob Clements.

"Canvas' high, best-in-class customer service ratings and the fact that it's used by school districts in all 50 states make it an ideal platform for reaching more students, Clements said. "This is another step we've taken to make it easier for schools and students to access our flexible curriculum."

As longtime users of Canvas and Lincoln Learning courses, students and teachers in the Genesee Intermediate School District in Flint, Michigan, will reap the benefits from the partnership.

"Teachers will be able to arrange and utilize the Lincoln Learning content in a way that will bring improved feedback of the students' learning, Kevin Kickbusch, Director of Technology Services for GISD, said. "For example, the "Show It" assessments will now be able to be more fully integrated into Canvas, which will allow even better feedback for the teachers and students to improve instruction and learning."

Kickbusch said Lincoln Learning has gained popularity over the past several years within the district's online learning portal, GenNET Online.

"The content is well received by many districts throughout Michigan," he said. "As Canvas has been a tool that we have used and supported for years, we see the benefits of having content within Canvas as a common cartridge."

Clements said Lincoln is also sensitive to the need for reliability in a platform.

"Canvas boasts an enviable 99.9% system uptime," he said. "That's exactly what we want — consistency that delivers for our schools and students like those at Genesee. They can't afford learning interruptions."

The announcement comes as Instructure, the maker of Canvas, kicks off its annual conference. As a sponsor of the conference, Lincoln will engage with educators, Canvas users, and ed tech enthusiasts, and showcase how its multi-modal, flexible curriculum will mesh with Canvas to improve the student learning experience.

"Our partners are an integral part of the Instructure ecosystem and are equally committed to innovation, technology, and student success," Instructure says of its sponsors.

Clements said the commitment on behalf of Lincoln Learning Solutions runs deep.

"We're proud to be partners," he said. "Because Canvas allows teachers to customize their courses, it complements Lincoln Empowered's promise to let them design how they educate.

"The partnership that we have had with Lincoln Learning Solutions over the years has been outstanding," Kickbusch said. "Since we were already familiar with Canvas as Canvas users, we are excited to see what the future holds as districts throughout Michigan can experience Lincoln Learning Solutions in a whole new way."

With more than 170 courses and nearly 110,000 multi-modal learning objects, Lincoln Empowered is a standards-based curriculum that helps educators design how they teach each individual student. Clements said the Lincoln team is looking forward to offering it on Canvas in the new school year.

Lincoln Learning Solutions is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to collaborating with educators and maximizing their talents to facilitate student success. Based in western Pennsylvania, it is the developer of Lincoln Empowered™, a digitally based curriculum that delivers engaging, standards-based, instruction in online and blended learning environments. Lincoln Empowered™ offers a dynamic array of courses in language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, and the creative and performing arts. Lincoln Learning Solutions currently serves nearly 100 schools in 14 states, and upward of 20,000 students.

