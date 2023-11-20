Lincoln Wins AAPEX Award

SKF Group

20 Nov, 2023, 15:10 ET

Mityvac MVA6853 Wins in Tool and Equipment New Product Showcase

LANSDALE, Pa., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln, an SKF Group Brand, took top honors for its Mityvac MVA6853 fuel/fluid extractor and priming kit at this year's Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mityvac MV6853 won in the Tools and Equipment new product showcase category, which recognizes all the best new products from the past year in the automotive aftermarket.

Lincoln introduced the new Mityvac MVA6853 earlier this year. The now award-winning product is the perfect solution for flushing and priming fuel lines, priming fuel filters and quickly emptying tanks. The kit can quickly and cleanly extract, prime or dispense diesel fuel, kerosine or gasoline.

"We are very pleased to be recognized during APPEX for the Mityvac MV6853," said Jeff Craig, Product Manager, Tools and Equipment. "It's a complement to our staff and employees who work hard each day to produce the best products for our customers. We are very grateful for the award and to be recognized for our efforts."

AAPEX is an annual convention that highlights new-to-market products, hands-on training on the latest technology, and focused events to connect with peers in the industry. The awards are a part the convention each year. This year, a total of 183 products and 23 packaging entries qualified to be judged. Products and packaging were judged via the digital copy of the Product Plus Magazine, which was sent to over 23,000 registered buyers.

Lincoln was one of only eight companies to win a new product showcase award.

About SKF

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641. www.skf.com® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

Media Contact:
Maria Orlando
Marketing Manager, Tools and Lubrication
[email protected]

SOURCE SKF Group

