Linda C. Mack and Mack International shortlisted in two categories for the 2026 Family Wealth Report Awards

Linda C. Mack, and Mack International were recently shortlisted in two categories by the 13th annual 2026 Family Wealth Report awards. Categories include best Wealth Management Executive Search Firm and top Women in Wealth Management. Winners will be announced in New York City, in April.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack International, founded in 2002, is widely recognized as one of the foremost premier boutique firms specializing in providing C-suite retained executive search and strategic consulting solutions to family offices, family enterprises and family investment firms on an international basis. Clients range from first generation business enterprise owning wealth creators through multi-generational families of six or more generations. Clients also include multi-client family offices and select investment and wealth management firms that serve family office and ultra-high net worth clients.

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards celebrate innovation and excellence among the firms, teams, and individuals serving North America's family office, family wealth, and trusted advisor communities. These prestigious awards shine a spotlight on those making a real impact in the industry.

Mack International and its founder, Linda Mack, were recently selected as finalists in the following individual and firm categories for the 2026- 13th Annual Family Wealth Report Awards:

Top Women in Wealth Family Office

Best Wealth Management Executive Search Firm

The Wealth Management Executive Search Firm category recognizes firms providing consulting services that help families think strategically about their objectives to effectively achieve success and sustainability. The Women in Wealth Management identifies women in the industry who are an inspiration to both female clients and colleagues.

Commenting on being selected a finalist for these prestigious awards, Linda Mack, Founder of Mack International said: "We are honored to have been shortlisted for these prestigious awards, and we applaud the outstanding achievements of so many esteemed colleagues in the industry. Having our work recognized in these categories means a great deal to us. They represent our ongoing dedication to serving families at the highest level. The recognition for sharing our insights and ideas as consultants and thought leaders in the industry, gives us great confidence that our efforts are aligned with best-in-class providers in wealth management. We love what we do and are committed to continuing to serve as trusted advisors to our clients."

Stephen Harris, CEO of Clearview Financial Media and publisher of Family Wealth Report, was the first to congratulate this year's finalists:

"Every entrant has undergone a rigorous and truly independent judging process, and each should be justly proud of their achievement. Reaching this stage is a clear testament to the quality and impact of their work within the family wealth sector.

This year has seen unprecedented growth in both entries and enthusiasm across all our global awards programs — and the Family Wealth Report Awards are no exception. These prestigious awards offer a unique platform for organizations and individuals to sharpen their strategic vision, receive independent validation, and gain meaningful recognition — both within their firms and across the industry. More than just an accolade, the awards are a chance to celebrate success in style, surrounded by peers who are shaping the future of family wealth management."

Winners will be announced on April 30, 2026, at the gala dinner at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

About Mack International LLC

Mack International is the premier, boutique C-suite retained executive search and strategic management/human capital consulting firm serving national and international clients in the family office, family business enterprise and wealth management industries on national and international basis. Founded in 2002, the firm has achieved an exceptional track record of success as evidenced by its unmatched industry expertise, in-depth market knowledge and unparalleled track record of success. Founder, Linda C. Mack has established proprietary methodologies such as the Mack 360© and is credited for having coined the term "expert generalist" in the industry.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the Family Wealth Report group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events program.

With teams based in New York, London, Singapore, Switzerland, South Africa and Malaysia, the company is one of the fastest-growing media groups serving the financial services sector.

SOURCE Mack International, LLC