Linda Cunningham and Jeffrey Storey Join Boards of MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

Ms. Cunningham is a former bank regulator who spent more than three decades at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) with roles in Bank Supervision and Enterprise Risk Management. Before retiring from the OCC, she served as the regulator's first Chief Risk Officer and led the Enterprise Risk Management Office. During most of her career, Ms. Cunningham served as a Large Bank Examiner in Charge, supervising many of the largest and most complex financial institutions operating in the U.S.

Mr. Storey is president and CEO of Lumen Technologies, a telecommunications company which provides various integrated services to business and residential customers. He has nearly four decades of experience in the telecommunications industry and was formerly president and CEO of Level 3 Communications, a global telecommunications provider. Mr. Storey began his career at Southwestern Bell Telephone.

"We're excited to welcome Linda and Jeff to MUFG during these unprecedented times for our industry and wider market," said Executive Chairman Kazuo "Kaz" Koshi. "Linda and Jeff's decades of combined experience in leading transformational change will help ensure that we best position MUFG for the future. Their leadership will help us adapt to an ever-evolving market, challenge our rivals, and live up to regulatory expectations."

Ms. Cunningham and Mr. Storey will replace current board members Ann Jaedicke and Barbara Rambo, who are retiring from the boards of directors.

Executive Chairman Koshi offered: "We also thank Ann and Barbara for their many years of service to the board and to MUFG. They've each helped shape our bank into the institution it is today, and we are deeply grateful for their many contributions and accomplishments over the years."

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $331 billion at March 31, 2021. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $170 billion at March 31, 2021. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of March 31, 2021, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 309 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia.

MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

About MUFG Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

