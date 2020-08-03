Linda Rendle Promoted to Clorox CEO; Benno Dorer to Continue as Chair of the Board

Dorer, 56, has served as chief executive officer of the company since November 2014 and was appointed chair of the board in August 2016. As chair and CEO, he has had overall responsibility for leading the company's worldwide business, which generated revenues of $6.7 billion in fiscal year 2020. Rendle, 42, is currently president of the company and prior to that was executive vice president – Cleaning, International, Strategy and Operations, among other leadership roles she has held at Clorox.

"I'm delighted that our dedication to thoughtful, long-term succession planning positioned us to appoint such a strong and capable leader as Linda Rendle to the CEO role. Linda will be an excellent CEO, building on her track record of outstanding business results, her strong oversight of the development of the company's IGNITE strategy and her values-led leadership," said Pamela Thomas-Graham, lead independent director of the board. "Benno has done a tremendous job leading the company through its 2020 Strategy with significant advancements in innovation, superior consumer value, digital consumer engagement, company culture and ESG. During this time, the company has more than doubled total shareholder return while delivering good growth – growth that is profitable, sustainable and responsible. The company is operating effectively during this pandemic, and I'm pleased that Benno will continue to provide strategic guidance as executive chair while he turns toward personal philanthropic activities."

"I'm proud of what we have accomplished as a team for our shareholders and all stakeholders, including our employees, consumers and communities. With a healthy business, so much opportunity for continued good growth and a successor who is ready to lead this company, it's the right time for the board to appoint Linda as CEO," Dorer said. "Linda has an outstanding track record of achieving results, deep business and functional experience and is the architect of our IGNITE strategy. Clorox has a significant, ongoing opportunity to continue helping protect the health and wellness of our communities, and we are confident this is an appropriate time to transition to a CEO with a long runway and the skills to deliver on the opportunity ahead. Clorox will be in good hands as I pursue my passion for philanthropy in support of youth, sustainability and art."

"I love this company and our people around the world who have become like family over the past 17 years. I am thrilled with this opportunity to lead The Clorox Company, building on our accomplishments and growth under Benno's strong leadership," Rendle said. "With our IGNITE strategy, we are positioned to accelerate growth on the strength of innovation, digital transformation, and continued culture change as we become simpler, faster and bolder. And, we continue to have a significant role supporting public health, given the ongoing needs and changing behaviors of our consumers and communities. I step into this role with great optimism for the future of our company and global portfolio of trusted brands, and immense confidence in our talented and passionate people around the world."

Prior to her current role as president, Rendle was executive vice president – Cleaning, International, Strategy and Operations. Before that, Linda held numerous leadership roles at Clorox involving strategy and operations, including oversight of the Cleaning Division and key roles within the Sales and Product Supply functions. Her career at Clorox began in 2003 in Sales for the company's charcoal and insecticides businesses. Before joining Clorox, Rendle worked for Procter & Gamble, where she held several positions in sales management.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

The company also announced today in a separate press release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results. The webcast is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) and can be accessed on Clorox's corporate website in the Investor Events & Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, named to the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings, Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, and the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

