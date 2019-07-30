Linda Sudderth of Epson America Awarded W2W Leader of the Year Award by RSPA

The W2W Leader of the Year award was created to recognize a woman in the retail technology industry who is determined to reshape the industry and create a smarter and more inclusive future. The award honors a woman who has demonstrated key characteristics of a pioneer paving the way. The nomination is open to all RSPA members comprised of resellers, distributors, hardware manufacturers, software developers, consultants and service providers who bring retail technology solutions to the marketplace.

Sudderth has over 25 years of experience in the retail & hospitality industries from a manufacturing and solution sales perspective. As Epson's North American sales manager, she is responsible for the strategy and direction of the OEM, VAR & ISV channels focused on retail, hospitality and financial markets in North America. Sudderth's commitment to continual improvement of knowledge and skills, her excellent mentorship helping others grow and reach their goals as well as her strength in both interpersonal and organizational communication helped solidify this win.

"RSPA's W2W Leader of the Year Award honors influential female leaders who have demonstrated success and leadership in their field," said John Kirk, president and CEO, RSPA. "We are very proud to be associated with Linda and benefit from her insight and professional approach. Linda and the Epson team positively impact our community every day. Her stellar track record, strategic vision, mentorship as well as her great enthusiasm and passion for people and the industry all contributed to her win and we are proud to honor her achievement."

"RSPA is a very influential organization and plays an important role in enabling businesses to take it to the next level," said Sudderth. "I am particularly pleased with the creation of the W2W committee as it provides the perfect opportunity to assemble women integral to retail technology and POS and sets the tone to help them reshape the industry. I am honored to have been nominated by my peers and receive this prestigious award."

W2W was created to provide a support network and resources for women as they enter and continue to advance in the retail technology industry. Any and all retail technology women professionals can join W2W as it is not exclusive to RSPA members. If you have any questions or would like to get involved, please contact Membership@GoRSPA.org.

