Linda Swain Appointed Vice President of Marketing and Communications at National Development

NEWTON, Mass., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Development, a leading vertically integrated real estate investment, development, construction, and asset management firm, announced today the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Linda Swain as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Swain brings over 25 years of transformative marketing leadership to her new role, having previously served in senior leadership positions at Redgate and JLL. Swain's appointment underscores National Development's dedication to enhancing its market presence and delivering exceptional value to stakeholders.

Swain will lead the creation and execution of all National Development internal and external marketing and communications. She will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing the marketing strategy to drive leasing success across National Development's property portfolio. Additionally, Swain will oversee all branding initiatives for the firm's assets, including key elements such as name, design, placemaking opportunities, and the creation and deployment of messaging strategies.

Swain has been recognized with several industry awards throughout her career including the Connect CRE Women of Influence Award, five JLL Best of Marketing Campaigns, the prestigious JLL DaVinci Award for Innovation, and Ten Women to Watch in Real Estate. She has participated in multiple speaking opportunities across the country with ULI, NAIOP, and AMA.



"It's an exciting time to join National Development, and I'm eager to contribute to our strategic efforts," said Linda Swain. "As a long-time leader in New England, National Development has consistently emphasized collaboration, innovation, and community —values that align with my strengths. I'm energized to continue to evolve National Development's transformation throughout the region and beyond, and I look forward to using my proven marketing expertise to drive results."

"Linda's visionary approach to marketing and consistent track record of strengthening brands solidifies her as an ideal addition to National Development's leadership team," said Ted Tye, Managing Partner of National Development. "We are confident that her expertise will play a critical role in expanding our market presence."



National Development has developed and/or acquired over 35 million square feet in over 45 communities throughout the region. Its portfolio includes a wide range of mixed-use properties from retail, hotel and residential to senior housing, industrial, life science, and commercial office.

About National Development

National Development is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, construction and asset management firm. Its mission is to turn projects into communities by working collaboratively as long-term partners, creating value for its investors and enhancing the neighborhoods in which it builds. For over 40 years, National Development has been one of the most active real estate investment and development firms in New England. The firm has developed and/or acquired over 35 million SF across a broad range of product types and invests on behalf of its series of fully discretionary funds. For more information, visit natdev.com

