Linda Thomas Joins AnnieMac Home Mortgage to Drive Growth and Career Development

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnnieMac Home Mortgage is excited to announce that industry veteran Linda Thomas has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Retail Sales to help drive its continued expansion into new markets. With 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Linda brings her passion for people, career development, and a proven track record of leadership to her new role.

Linda brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to her passion to growing careers in the mortgage industry. Throughout her career, she has held a variety of roles with increasing responsibility, consistently demonstrating her dedication to professional development and team success. Her true motivation lies in empowering loan officers to reach their full potential. She has a proven track record of helping professionals build strong teams and thrive in the dynamic mortgage industry. Her leadership will further AnnieMac's mission to create meaningful career opportunities for mortgage professionals and drive impactful results.

"I believe that mortgage is not just a career—it's a path that can change your life and the lives of those around you," said Linda Thomas. "At AnnieMac, I'm inspired by the company's commitment to innovation and personalized service, both for clients and employees. The collaborative culture here, where every department works closely together and communicates effectively, is something that stood out to me immediately. The leadership team is open, transparent, and accessible, and I'm excited to be part of a strategy built on performance, trust, and growth."

AnnieMac Home Mortgage's commitment to providing cutting-edge products and technology, combined with their focus on personalized service and fostering a supportive and empowering culture, aligns perfectly with Linda's vision of building long-lasting careers for loan officers.

In addition to her commitment for developing people, Linda is also enthusiastic about the growth potential at AnnieMac. The company has been expanding its reach, and she looks forward to helping lead this growth and making an even bigger impact in new markets.

Linda, who resides in Apollo Beach, FL with her husband of 34 years, David, and their Great Dane, Bailey, has always had a deep love for family, gardening, and bird watching. Her dedication to her family and community mirrors her commitment to building relationships and helping others achieve success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Linda to the AnnieMac family," said Ryan Kube, President, at AnnieMac Home Mortgage. "Her experience, leadership, and passion for people make her a perfect fit for our team. We look forward to the incredible impact she will have as we continue to grow and expand our reach in the mortgage industry."

As Linda embarks on this next chapter with AnnieMac, she is eager to continue her mission of transforming lives, building careers, and contributing to the success of the company and its employees.

AnnieMac Home Mortgage is a national, full-service mortgage lender that has been providing families with innovative mortgage solutions since 2008. With a strong focus on personalized service, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to making the home loan process seamless, AnnieMac Home Mortgage continues to expand its reach and make a difference in communities across the country.

