Lindamood-Bell Kicks Off Back-to-School Book Drive in Partnership with Miss Massachusetts 2024 Kiersten Khoury

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindamood-Bell Learning Centers in Newton and Hingham, Massachusetts, are kicking off a back-to-school book drive with Miss Massachusetts 2024 Kiersten Khoury. The book drive is a community initiative aimed at fostering a love of reading among children and will run from August 26 to September 27, 2024, at the Lindamood-Bell Learning Centers in Newton and Hingham.

Ms. Khoury, diagnosed with dyslexia in fifth grade, will make a special appearance at the Lindamood-Bell Learning Center in Newton, where she will share her passion for the importance of literacy in childhood development. The center's students and their families will have the opportunity to meet Ms. Khoury, hear about her experiences with dyslexia, and try on her Miss Massachusetts tiara and sash. Ms. Khoury is a former student of Lindamood-Bell's Hingham Learning Center.

The Lindamood-Bell book drive seeks to collect new children's books to donate to local literacy programs, ensuring that more children in the community have access to the joy and educational benefits of reading. "Every book donated can have a positive impact on a child," says Newton Learning Center Director Victoria Palazzetti. "By giving the gift of a book, we are opening doors to imagination and possibility."

Community members are encouraged to drop off new children's books at the Newton or Hingham Learning Center. Each donation will directly support literacy initiatives within the community, helping to place books in the hands of children who need them most.

Book Drive Details:

Dates: August 26-September 27, 2024

How to donate: Drop off new children's books between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. , Monday-Friday.

Drop off new children's books , Monday-Friday. Where to donate:

Lindamood-Bell Learning Center—Newton

29 Crafts Street, Suite 450

Newton, MA 02458

(617) 714-9516



Lindamood-Bell Learning Center South Shore— Hingham

50 South Street, Suite 201

Hingham , MA 02043

(781) 659-7722

About Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes

Lindamood-Bell believes that all children and adults can learn to read and comprehend to their potential. For nearly 40 years, their evidence-based instruction has changed the lives of individuals with learning challenges such as dyslexia, ADHD, and autism. In addition to their 50 Learning Centers, they provide professional development for educators worldwide and engage in peer-reviewed research with universities, including MIT and Stanford. Visit www.lindamoodbell.com to learn more.

Contact: Victoria Palazzetti, Learning Center Director, [email protected], (617) 714-9516

