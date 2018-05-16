Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Appoints Leo Chang As Vice President, Strategic Finance

In this position, Mr. Chang will work closely with Lindblad's senior leadership to identify M&A and other investment opportunities to grow the company's core domestic and international businesses. He will also oversee and direct Lindblad's existing strategic finance activities including operational analysis, resource allocation, budgeting and forecasting, and multi-year planning.

Mr. Chang brings to Lindblad nearly 25 years of experience leading strategic growth, capital market and operational initiatives for companies across a wide range of industries. Mr. Chang has held various leadership positions in private equity and investment banking, including 18 years at Jefferies & Company, Inc., and for the past two years he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Frontida BioPharm. Mr. Chang earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Leo has extensive strategic, financial and transaction experience that will be instrumental in driving our future growth initiatives. His addition marks a further commitment to strengthen our market leadership position in expedition travel globally, as we did through our successful acquisition and integration of Natural Habitat." stated Craig Felenstein, CFO of Lindblad.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

Lindblad is an expedition travel company that works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and to promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools. Lindblad's common stock and warrants trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbols LIND and LINDW, respectively.

