/C O R R E C T I O N -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc./

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

2025 Delivered the Strongest Adjusted EBITDA Performance in Company History

Highlights:

Total revenues increased 20% to $771.0 million





Net loss available to stockholders decreased $1.2 million to $34.6 million; including a $23.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt





Adjusted EBITDA increased 38% to $126.2 million





Net Yield per Available Guest Night increased 14% to $1,335 and Occupancy was 88%





Refinanced long-term debt with $675.0 million of 7.00% senior secured notes, extending debt maturity to 2030, and increased the amount available under our revolving credit facility to $60.0 million





On February 3, 2026, all outstanding Preferred Stock was converted into 9.0 million shares of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, said "In 2025, we delivered the strongest performance in our company's history — record guest satisfaction, record yield of $1,335, and record Adjusted EBITDA $126.2 million — while strengthening our balance sheet position. These milestones reflect the power of our mission, the strength of our brand, and the incredible dedication of our team. We're even better positioned to add to our fleet and portfolio of land experience brands."

FULL YEAR RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Full year tour revenues of $771.0 million increased $126.3 million, or 20%, as compared to a year ago. The increase was driven by a $72.3 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $54.0 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $495.6 million increased $72.3 million, or 17%, compared to a year ago. The increase was driven by a 2% increase in available guest nights, and a 14% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,335 due to higher pricing and higher occupancy, 88% in 2025 as compared to 78% a year ago.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $275.4 million increased $54.0 million, or 24%, compared to a year ago primarily due to an increase in guests traveled and higher pricing.

Net Income

Net loss available to stockholders for the full year was $34.6 million, $0.63 per diluted share, as compared with a net loss available to stockholders of $35.8 million, $0.67 per diluted share, in 2024. The $1.2 million decrease primarily reflects improved operating results, partially offset a $23.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt, $13.9 million higher commissions and royalties due to higher revenues and $3.6 million higher stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA

Full year Adjusted EBITDA of $126.2 million increased $35.0 million as compared to 2024 driven by a $20.4 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $14.6 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $79.8 million increased $20.4 million as compared to 2024, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives and increased royalties associated with the expanded National Geographic agreement.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $46.5 million increased $14.6 million as compared to 2024, due to increased tour revenues, including a full year of results of Thomson Group, partially offset by higher operating and personnel costs related to additional departures, and higher marketing spend to drive future growth.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Fourth quarter tour revenues of $183.2 million increased $34.6 million, or 23%, as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was driven by a $25.2 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $9.3 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $115.9 million increased $25.2 million, or 28%, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase was driven by an 11% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,279 due to higher pricing and an increase in occupancy, 87% in 2025 as compared to 78% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $67.2 million increased $9.3 million, or 16%, compared to the fourth quarter a year ago primarily due to an increase in guests traveled and higher pricing.

Net Income

Net loss available to stockholders for the fourth quarter was $24.8 million, $0.45 per diluted share, as compared with net loss available to stockholders of $26.2 million, $0.48 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $1.4 million decrease primarily reflects improved operating results and $3.5 million lower stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by $3.0 million higher depreciation and amortization expense driven by capital expenditures on vessels, and reorganizational costs.

Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $14.2 million increased $0.7 million as compared to the same period in 2024 driven by a $2.5 million increase at the Land Experiences segment, partially offset by a $1.8 million decrease at the Lindblad segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million decreased $1.8 million as compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to higher operating costs related to additional voyages, increased drydock costs due to timing as compared to prior year, increased royalties associated with the expanded National Geographic agreement and marketing spend to drive long-term growth initiatives, partially offset by increased tour revenues.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $9.8 million increased $2.5 million as compared to the same period in 2024, due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs and higher marketing spend to drive future growth.





For the three months ended December 31,



For the years ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2025



2024



Change



%

2025



2024



Change



% Tour revenues:































































Lindblad

$ 115,928



$ 90,683



$ 25,245





28 %

$ 495,642



$ 423,306



$ 72,336





17 % Land Experiences



67,253





57,926





9,327





16 %



275,377





221,421





53,956





24 % Total tour revenues

$ 183,181



$ 148,609



$ 34,572





23 %

$ 771,019



$ 644,727



$ 126,292





20 % Operating income (loss):































































Lindblad

$ (12,498)



$ (13,018)



$ 520





4 %

$ 7,055



$ (2,928)



$ 9,983





341 % Land Experiences



6,992





5,448





1,544





28 %



38,432





24,481





13,951





57 % Total operating (loss) income

$ (5,506)



$ (7,570)



$ 2,064





(27) %

$ 45,487



$ 21,553



$ 23,934





111 % Adjusted EBITDA:































































Lindblad

$ 4,354



$ 6,149



$ (1,795)





(29) %

$ 79,775



$ 59,400



$ 20,375





34 % Land Experiences



9,797





7,281





2,516





35 %



46,463





31,832





14,631





46 % Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,151



$ 13,430



$ 721





5 %

$ 126,238



$ 91,232



$ 35,006





38 %

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $289.7 million as of December 31, 2025, as compared with $216.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects $111.6 million in cash from operations due primarily to increased bookings for future travel and timing of operating expense payments, and $29.6 million in cash from financing activities primarily related to the $26.8 million in net cash provided by the refinancing of our long-term debt, partially offset by $67.3 million in cash used by investing activities primarily for vessel capital expenditure improvements and for acquisitions.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a total debt position of $675.0 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.

Preferred Shares

On January 20, 2026, the Company issued a Notice of Conversion to each holder of the Preferred Stock, providing that the Company intended to exercise its right, pursuant to the terms of the Certificate of Designations of the Preferred Stock, to effect a mandatory conversion (the "Mandatory Conversion") of all the shares of Preferred Stock. The Company established the effective date of the Mandatory Conversion as February 3, 2026, at which time, all 62,000 outstanding shares of Preferred Stock were converted into approximately 9.0 million shares of Common Stock, in accordance with the terms of the Certificate of Designations.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2026 are as follows:

Tour revenues of $800 - $850 million





Adjusted EBITDA of $130 - $140 million

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of February 23, 2026, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of February 23, 2026, there were 65.3 million shares common stock outstanding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

Conference Call Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 26, 2026, to discuss the earnings of the Company. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (United States), 1-646-307-1963 (International).

The Access Code is 5396422. A replay of the call will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company") is a leader in global expedition travel, offering immersive, ship- and land-based journeys on all seven continents through its six pioneering brands. In collaboration with National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions operates and sells ship-based voyages under the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, allowing guests to explore remote destinations alongside scientists and naturalists, embodying Lindblad's belief that it isn't only what travelers see, but how they see it that matters. The Company's award-winning land-based brands—Natural Habitat Adventures, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., Classic Journeys, and Wineland-Thomson Adventures—provide extraordinary wildlife, cultural, and adventure-focused travel experiences. Driven by a mission to improve the relationship between people and the planet and a decades-long commitment to explore responsibly, the Company connects curious travelers with transformative experiences in some of the planet's most inspiring places.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., its growing portfolio of brands, visit investors.expeditions.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) adverse general economic and/or geopolitical factors that, negatively impact the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) loss of business due to competition; (iii) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to ;travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, pandemics or other events; (iv) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuel consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (v) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (vi) the impact of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (vii) management of our growth and our ability to execute on our planned growth, including our ability to successfully close merger and acquisition transactions and integrate acquisitions; (viii) our ability to maintain our relationships with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (ix) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (x) our substantial indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in such arrangements; (xi) the impact of material litigation, enforcement actions, claims, fines or penalties on our business; (xii) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xiii) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general; (xiv) the result of future financing efforts; and (xv) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





As of December 31,





2025



2024

ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 256,692



$ 183,941

Restricted cash



33,043





32,202

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



78,145





62,290

Total current assets



367,880





278,433



















Property and equipment, net



522,123





518,390

Goodwill



60,609





59,031

Intangibles, net



16,599





15,923

Other long-term assets



12,747





5,128

Total assets

$ 979,958



$ 876,905



















LIABILITIES















Current Liabilities:















Unearned passenger revenues

$ 361,481



$ 318,666

Accrued expenses



76,732





58,054

Accounts payable



22,227





13,860

Lease liabilities - current portion



1,151





1,845

Long-term debt - current portion



3





29

Total current liabilities



461,594





392,454



















Long-term debt, less current portion



662,671





625,425

Deferred tax liabilities



2,224





3,537

Other long-term liabilities



6,968





1,024

Total liabilities



1,133,457





1,022,440



















Commitments and contingencies



-





-

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; 62,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



83,079





78,155

Redeemable noncontrolling interests



47,948





29,424







131,027





107,579



















STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 55,421,384 and

54,507,977 issued, 55,323,495 and 54,376,154 outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively



6





6

Additional paid-in capital



126,873





109,473

Accumulated deficit



(411,405)





(362,881)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



-





288

Total stockholder's deficit



(284,526)





(253,114)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit

$ 979,958



$ 876,905



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)







For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024



































Tour revenues

$ 183,181



$ 148,609



$ 771,019



$ 644,727



































Operating expenses:































Cost of tours



109,407





85,391





418,018





362,581

General and administrative



31,363





34,937





129,976





121,013

Selling and marketing



29,994





20,976





114,716





87,018

Depreciation and amortization



17,923





14,875





62,822





52,562

Total operating expenses



188,687





156,179





725,532





623,174



































Operating (loss) income



(5,506)





(7,570)





45,487





21,553



































Other (expense) income:































Interest expense, net



(10,728)





(11,598)





(45,231)





(45,738)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency



95





(1,017)





1,077





(1,065)

Other (expense) income



(725)





150





409





159

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-





-





(23,492)





-

Total other expense



(11,358)





(12,465)





(67,237)





(46,644)



































Loss before income taxes



(16,864)





(20,035)





(21,750)





(25,091)

Income tax expense



5,978





5,154





2,475





3,104



































Net loss



(22,842)





(25,189)





(24,225)





(28,195)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



713





(141)





5,496





2,984

Net loss attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc



(23,555)





(25,048)





(29,721)





(31,179)

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend



1,259





1,187





4,926





4,641



































Net loss available to stockholders

$ (24,814)



$ (26,235)



$ (34,647)



$ (35,820)



































Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



55,303,371





54,368,520





54,970,812





53,817,462

Diluted



55,303,371





54,368,520





54,970,812





53,817,462



































Undistributed loss per share available to stockholders:































Basic

$ (0.45)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.63)



$ (0.67)

Diluted

$ (0.45)



$ (0.48)



$ (0.63)



$ (0.67)



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)





For the years ended December 31,





2025



2024

Cash Flows From Operating Activities















Net loss

$ (24,225)



$ (28,195)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



62,822





52,562

Amortization of deferred financing costs and other, net



3,329





3,699

Amortization of right-to-use lease assets



1,734





893

Stock-based compensation



13,461





9,833

Deferred income taxes



(1,262)





2,052

Loss (gain) on foreign currency



(1,077)





1,065

Write-off of unamortized issuance costs related to debt refinancing



7,111





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(11,386)





(1,238)

Unearned passenger revenues



39,516





52,966

Other long-term assets



(1,787)





(2,037)

Other long-term liabilities



(462)





-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



25,475





1,750

Operating lease liabilities



(1,666)





(995)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



111,583





92,355



















Cash Flows From Investing Activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(47,745)





(33,520)

Acquisition (net of cash acquired)



(19,522)





(10,559)

Net cash used in investing activities



(67,267)





(44,079)



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities















Proceeds from long-term debt



675,000





-

Repayments of long-term debt



(635,036)





(49)

Payment of deferred financing costs



(13,194)





(21)

Proceeds from exercise of options



4,259





0

Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans, related tax impacts and noncontrolling

interest distributions



(1,465)





(2,974)

Additional acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest



-





(16,721)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



29,564





(19,765)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(288)





288

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



73,592





28,799

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



216,143





187,344



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 289,735



$ 216,143





















LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA -

Consolidated



































For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Net loss

$ (22,842)



$ (25,189)



$ (24,225)



$ (28,195)

Interest expense, net



10,728





11,598





45,231





45,738

Income tax expense



5,978





5,154





2,475





3,104

Depreciation and amortization



17,923





14,875





62,822





52,562

(Gain) loss on foreign currency



(95)





1,017





(1,077)





1,065

Other expense (income)



725





(150)





716





(159)

Stock-based compensation



(1,028)





2,470





13,461





9,833

Debt extinguishment



-





-





23,492





-

Legal settlement



1,028





3,000





1,028





3,000

Transaction-related costs



24





655





897





3,913

Reorganization costs



1,710





-





2,543





371

Acquisition gain



-





-





(1,125)





-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,151



$ 13,430



$ 126,238



$ 91,232



Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA -

Lindblad Segment



































For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating (loss) income

$ (12,498)



$ (13,019)



$ 7,055



$ (2,928)

Depreciation and amortization



16,219





13,441





56,891





48,433

Stock-based compensation



(1,073)





2,647





13,113





9,656

Legal settlement



-





3,000





-





3,000

Transaction-related costs



(4)





80





173





868

Reorganization costs



1,710





-





2,543





371

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,354



$ 6,149



$ 79,775



$ 59,400



Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA -

Land Experiences Segment



































For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating income

$ 6,992



$ 5,449



$ 38,432



$ 24,481

Depreciation and amortization



1,704





1,434





5,931





4,129

Transaction-related costs



28





575





724





3,045

Stock-based compensation



45





(177)





348





177

Legal settlement



1,028





-





1,028





-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,797



$ 7,281



$ 46,463



$ 31,832



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights,

Gross Yield, Net Yield and guest metrics)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

For the years ended December 31,





2025



2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 111,583



$ 92,355

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(47,745)





(33,520)

Free Cash Flow

$ 63,838



$ 58,835







For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Available Guest Nights



76,290





69,040





328,617





323,691

Guest Nights Sold



66,515





53,959





287,830





253,941

Occupancy



87 %



78 %



88 %



78 % Maximum Guests



9,960





8,463





42,866





38,964

Number of Guests



8,828





6,794





37,993





31,489

Voyages



128





95





561





475



Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night

For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Guest ticket revenues

$ 96,545



$ 77,328



$ 428,349



$ 373,055

Other tour revenue



19,383





13,355





67,293





50,251

Tour Revenues



115,928





90,683





495,642





423,306

Less: Commissions



(5,172)





(3,367)





(20,521)





(17,157)

Less: Other tour expenses



(13,180)





(7,889)





(36,276)





(27,306)

Net Yield

$ 97,576



$ 79,427



$ 438,845



$ 378,843

Available Guest Nights



76,290





69,040





328,617





323,691

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night

$ 1,520



$ 1,313



$ 1,508



$ 1,308

Net Yield per Available Guest Night



1,279





1,150





1,335





1,170







For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,

(In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating income (loss)

$ (12,498)



$ (13,019)



$ 7,055



$ (2,928)

Cost of tours



71,587





52,769





258,679





230,075

General and administrative



17,973





22,368





83,731





79,995

Selling and marketing



22,647





15,124





89,286





67,731

Depreciation and amortization



16,219





13,441





56,891





48,433

Less: Commissions



(5,172)





(3,367)





(20,521)





(17,157)

Less: Other tour expenses



(13,180)





(7,889)





(36,276)





(27,306)

Net Yield

$ 97,576



$ 79,427



$ 438,845



$ 378,843



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights,

Gross and Net Cruise cost Per Available Guest Night and guest metrics)

(unaudited)





Calculation of Gross Cruise Cost and Net Cruise Cost Lindblad Segment

For the three months ended

December 31,



For the years ended

December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Cost of tours

$ 71,587



$ 52,769



$ 258,679



$ 230,075

Plus: Selling and marketing



22,647





15,124





89,286





67,731

Plus: General and administrative



17,973





22,367





83,731





79,995

Gross Cruise Cost



112,207





90,260





431,696





377,801

Less: Commissions



(5,172)





(3,367)





(20,521)





(17,157)

Less: Other tour expenses



(13,180)





(7,889)





(36,276)





(27,306)

Net Cruise Cost



93,855





79,004





374,899





333,338

Less: Fuel Expense



(6,277)





(6,753)





(24,032)





(26,648)

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel



87,578





72,251





350,867





306,690

Non-GAAP Adjustments:































Stock-based compensation



1,073





(2,647)





(13,113)





(9,656)

Legal settlement



-





(3,000)





-





-

Transaction-related costs



4





(80)





(173)





(868)

Reorganization costs



(1,710)





-





(2,543)





(371)

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel

$ 86,945



$ 66,524



$ 335,038



$ 292,795

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost

$ 93,222



$ 73,277



$ 359,070



$ 319,443

Available Guest Nights



76,290





69,040





328,617





323,691

Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night

$ 1,471



$ 1,307



$ 1,314



$ 1,167

Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,230





1,144





1,141





1,030

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



1,148





1,047





1,068





947

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



1,140





964





1,020





905

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,222





1,061





1,093





987



Reconciliation of 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:





(in millions)

Full Year 2026

(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (6)





to



$ 14

Depreciation and amortization



77





to





75

Interest expense, net



43





to





41

Stock-based compensation



11





to





8

Other



5





to





2

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 130





to



$ 140



A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, (gain) loss on foreign currency, (gain) loss on transfer of assets, reorganization costs, and other supplemental adjustments. Other supplemental adjustments include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, executive severance costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense, and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA helps provide a more complete understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income as it does not take into account certain requirements, such as unearned passenger revenues, capital expenditures and related depreciation, principal and interest payments, and tax payments. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other companies within the industry.

The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment:

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, reorganization costs and acquisition-related expenses.

Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity available for sale and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period. We also record the number of guest nights available on our limited land programs in this definition.

Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.

Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.

Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).

Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.

Net Yield represents tour revenues less commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.

Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.

Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with us in a period.

Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.

Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.

