Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Total revenues increased 37% to $124.8 million

Net loss available to stockholders improved $4.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased $12.4 million to $6.2 million

to Lindblad segment Available Guest Nights increased 34%

Net Yield per Available Guest Night increased 5% to $1,034 and Occupancy was 74%

and Occupancy was 74% Strong reservations for future travel with bookings for 2023 43% ahead of bookings for 2019 at the same point in 2019

Further increased financial flexibility through issuance of $275.0 million new senior secured notes

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND; the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Sven Lindblad, Chief Executive Officer, said "Lindblad delivered another quarter of strong year on year growth as we continue to ramp operations and put the pandemic behind us. While we are proud of what we have achieved thus far, what really excites us is the opportunity ahead given the massive interest in experiential travel. With a proven track record of delivering high quality and authentic travel experiences over the last five decades, along with the strategic investments we have made over the last several years to expand our fleet, diversify our portfolio of land offerings, upgrade our technology footprint and enhance our overall infrastructure, we are uniquely positioned to significantly capitalize on that growing demand. There will certainly still be short-term challenges given what the industry is emerging from, but we are beginning to meaningfully tap into the expanded earnings power of the Company and look forward to building additional shareholder value in the months and years ahead."

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Second quarter tour revenues of $124.8 million increased $33.9 million, or 37%, as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase was driven by a $23.4 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $10.5 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $87.4 million increased $23.4 million, or 36%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to a 34% increase in available guest nights as we continued to ramp operations. The year-on-year growth was also driven by a 5% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,034 due to increased pricing and broader fleet utilization.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $37.4 million increased $10.5 million, or 39%, compared to the second quarter a year ago primarily due to additional departures and higher pricing.

Net Income

Net loss available to stockholders for the second quarter was $25.6 million, $0.48 per diluted share, as compared with net loss available to stockholders of $30.0 million, $0.59 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. The $4.5 million improvement primarily reflects the ramp in operations, partially offset by the write-off of $3.9 million in deferred financing fees due to refinancing the Company's export credit facilities, a $2.2 million increase in interest expense due to additional borrowings and higher rates, a $1.6 million increase in stock-based compensation and a $1.0 million tax benefit in the second quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA

Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million increased $12.4 million as compared to the same period in 2022 driven by a $10.1 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $2.3 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million increased $10.1 million as compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by higher cost of tours and increased personnel and sales tax costs related to the ramp in operations and increased commissions related to the revenue and bookings growth.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million increased $2.3 million as compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by higher cost of tours and increased personnel costs related to the ramp in operations, increased commissions related to the revenue and bookings growth and higher marketing costs to drive future growth.





For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,

(In thousands)

2023



2022



Change



%



2023



2022



Change



%

Tour revenues:































































Lindblad

$ 87,412



$ 64,047



$ 23,365





36 %



$ 202,910



$ 114,321



$ 88,589





77 %

Land Experiences



37,386





26,863





10,523





39 %





65,284





44,435





20,849





47 %

Total tour revenues

$ 124,798



$ 90,910



$ 33,888





37 %



$ 268,194



$ 158,756



$ 109,438





69 %

Operating income (loss):































































Lindblad

$ (11,043)



$ (19,670)



$ 8,627





44 %



$ 1,076



$ (53,239)



$ 54,315





NM

Land Experiences



2,543





356





2,187





NM





2,892





(321)





3,213





NM

Total operating loss

$ (8,500)



$ (19,314)



$ 10,814





56 %



$ 3,968



$ (53,560)



$ 57,528





NM

Adjusted EBITDA:































































Lindblad

$ 2,685



$ (7,463)



$ 10,148





NM



$ 28,769



$ (28,448)



$ 57,217





NM

Land Experiences



3,536





1,271





2,265





178 %





4,640





1,035





3,605





NM

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,221



$ (6,192)



$ 12,413





NM



$ 33,409



$ (27,413)



$ 60,822





NM



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term securities were $197.4 million as of June 30, 2023, as compared with $129.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase primarily reflects $61.5 million in net cash from financing activities primarily related to the May issuance of $275.0 million of 9.00% senior secured notes and $19.5 million in cash from operations due to the strong operating performance and increased bookings for future travel, partially offset by $14.7 million in cash used in purchasing property and equipment, predominantly related to maintenance on existing vessels and investments in our digital initiatives.

During May, the Company issued $275.0 million of 9.00% senior secured notes, maturing 2028, with proceeds used primarily to pay the outstanding borrowings under the Company's previously existing export credit agreements. The senior secured notes are guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the Company and certain of the Company's subsidiaries and are collateralized by certain of the Company's assets.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a total debt position of $635.1 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2023 are as follows:

Tour revenues of $550 - $575 million

- Adjusted EBITDA of $70 - $80 million

The Company has substantial advance reservations for future travel with strong gross bookings, partially offset by short-term cancellations. As of July 24, 2023, Lindblad segment bookings for travel during 2023 have increased 43% as compared with bookings for 2019 as of the same date in 2019.

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Company currently has a $35.0 million stock repurchase plan in place. As of July 24, 2023, the Company had repurchased 875,218 shares and 6.0 million warrants under the plan for a total of $23.0 million and had $12.0 million remaining under the plan. As of July 24, 2023, there were 53.3 million shares common stock outstanding.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

Conference Call Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 27, 2023, to discuss the earnings of the Company. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-470-1428 (United States), 1-929-526-1599 (International). The Access Code is 088354. A replay of the call will be available at the Company's investor relations website, investors.expeditions.com.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company that focuses on ship-based voyages through its Lindblad Expeditions brand and land-based travel through its subsidiaries, Natural Habitat, Inc. ("Natural Habitat"), Off the Beaten Path LLC ("Off the Beaten Path"), DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. ("DuVine"), and Classic Journeys, LLC ("Classic Journeys").

Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore and care about the planet. The organizations work in tandem to produce innovative marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism around the world. The partnership's educationally oriented voyages allow guests to interact with and learn from leading scientists, naturalists and researchers while discovering stunning natural environments, above and below the sea, through state-of-the-art exploration tools.

Natural Habitat partners with the World Wildlife Fund to offer and promote conservation and sustainable travel that directly protects nature. Natural Habitat's adventures include polar bear tours in Churchill, Canada, Alaskan grizzly bear adventures and African safaris.

Classic Journeys is a luxury cultural walking tour company that operates a portfolio of curated tours centered around cinematic walks led by expert local guides. Classic Journeys offers active small-group and private custom journeys in over 50 countries around the world.

DuVine designs and leads luxury bike tours in the world's most amazing destinations, from Italy's sun-bleached villages and the medieval towns of Provence to Portugal's Douro Valley and the vineyards of Napa, California. Guests bike, eat, drink, and sleep their way through these regions and many more while sampling the finest cuisine, hotels, and wine.

Off the Beaten Path is an outdoor, active travel company offering guided small group adventures and private custom journeys that connect travelers with the wild nature and authentic culture of their destinations. Off the Beaten Path's trips extend across the globe, with a focus on exceptional national park experiences in the Rocky Mountains, Desert Southwest, and Alaska.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the Company's financial projections and may also generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's financial guidance or future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected. Many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by, and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, the COVID-19 outbreak. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) events and conditions around the world, including war and other military actions, such as the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, inflation, higher fuel prices, higher interest rates and other general concerns about the state of the economy or other events impacting the ability or desire of people to travel; (ii) suspended operations, cancelling or rescheduling of voyages and other potential disruptions to our business and operations related to the COVID-19 virus, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political unrest in destinations we visit, outbreak of disease in any destination we visit or another unexpected event; (iii) the impacts of inflation, the COVID-19 virus and/or the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, cash flows, employees, plans and growth; (iv) increases in fuel prices, changes in fuels consumed and availability of fuel supply in the geographies in which we operate or in general; (v) the impacts of inflation and negative economic conditions or negative economic outlooks on the demand for future expedition travel; (vi) the loss of key employees, our inability to recruit or retain qualified shoreside and shipboard employees and increased labor costs; (vii) the impacts of delays or cost overruns with respect to anticipated or unanticipated drydock, maintenance, modifications or other required construction related to any of our vessels; (viii) unscheduled disruptions in our business due to travel restrictions, weather events, mechanical failures, pandemics or other events; (ix) any change in state classifications of our workforce; (x) changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; (xi) management of our growth and our ability to execute on our planned growth, including our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; (xii) our business strategy and plans; (xiii) our ability to maintain or renew (on favorable terms or at all) our relationship with National Geographic and/or World Wildlife Fund; (xiv) compliance with new and existing laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and travel advisories and restrictions; (xv) compliance with the financial and/or operating covenants in our debt arrangements; (xvi) the impact of severe or unusual weather conditions, including climate change, on our business; (xvii) adverse publicity regarding the travel and cruise industry in general; (xviii) loss of business due to competition; (xix) the inability to meet or achieve our sustainability related goals, aspirations, initiatives, and our public statements and disclosures regarding them; (xx) the result of future financing efforts; and (xxi) those risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company's performance may be found in its filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.expeditions.com in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)









As of June 30, 2023



As of December 31, 2022





(unaudited)









ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 142,950



$ 87,177

Restricted cash



54,491





28,847

Short-term securities



-





13,591

Marine operating supplies



6,500





9,961

Inventories



2,544





1,965

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



52,400





41,778

Total current assets



258,885





183,319



















Property and equipment, net



531,898





539,406

Goodwill



42,017





42,017

Intangibles, net



10,316





11,219

Deferred tax asset



2,382





2,167

Right-to-use lease assets



3,634





4,345

Other long-term assets



4,706





5,502

Total assets

$ 853,838



$ 787,975



















LIABILITIES















Current Liabilities:















Unearned passenger revenues

$ 272,925



$ 245,101

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



58,124





71,019

Long-term debt - current



46





23,337

Lease liabilities - current



1,701





1,663

Total current liabilities



332,796





341,120



















Long-term debt, less current portion



620,376





529,452

Deferred tax liabilities



1,454





-

Lease liabilities



2,199





2,961

Other long-term liabilities



89





88

Total liabilities



956,914





873,621



















Commitments and contingencies



-





-

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; 62,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



71,296





69,143

Redeemable noncontrolling interests



30,513





27,886







101,809





97,029



















STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares issued and outstanding

as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 53,320,546 and 53,177,437 issued,

53,253,241 and 53,110,132 outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



5





5

Additional paid-in capital



89,601





83,850

Accumulated deficit



(294,491)





(266,530)

Total stockholders' deficit



(204,885)





(182,675)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit

$ 853,838



$ 787,975



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)









For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022



































Tour revenues

$ 124,798



$ 90,910



$ 268,194



$ 158,756



































Operating expenses:































Cost of tours



77,654





62,499





149,703





120,447

General and administrative



29,155





23,710





55,574





44,347

Selling and marketing



15,158





12,839





35,810





25,168

Depreciation and amortization



11,331





11,176





23,139





22,354

Total operating expenses



133,298





110,224





264,226





212,316



































Operating (loss) income



(8,500)





(19,314)





3,968





(53,560)



































Other (expense) income:































Interest expense, net



(11,645)





(9,416)





(22,112)





(18,130)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency



348





(676)





500





(546)

Other (expense) income



(3,867)





(116)





(3,696)





417

Total other expense



(15,164)





(10,208)





(25,308)





(18,259)



































Loss before income taxes



(23,664)





(29,522)





(21,340)





(71,819)

Income tax expense (benefit)



41





(964)





1,584





(1,113)



































Net loss



(23,705)





(28,558)





(22,924)





(70,706)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



765





198





922





(229)

Net loss attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.



(24,470)





(28,756)





(23,846)





(70,477)

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend



1,083





1,283





2,155





2,581

Net loss available to stockholders

$ (25,553)



$ (30,039)



$ (26,001)



$ (73,058)



































Weighted average shares outstanding































Basic



53,245,491





51,195,280





53,186,796





50,976,203

Diluted



53,245,491





51,195,280





53,186,796





50,976,203



































Undistributed loss per share available to stockholders:































Basic

$ (0.48)



$ (0.59)



$ (0.49)



$ (1.43)

Diluted

$ (0.48)



$ (0.59)



$ (0.49)



$ (1.43)



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (unaudited)









For the six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022

Cash Flows From Operating Activities















Net loss

$ (22,924)



$ (70,706)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



23,139





22,354

Amortization of deferred financing costs and other, net



1,509





1,313

Amortization of right-to-use lease assets



711





(20)

Stock-based compensation



6,292





3,651

Deferred income taxes



1,501





(1,128)

Change in fair value of contingent acquisition consideration



-





56

(Gain) loss on foreign currency



(500)





546

Write-off of unamortized issuance costs related to debt refinancing



3,860





9,004

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Marine operating supplies and inventories



2,882





(1,676)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(10,622)





(19,388)

Unearned passenger revenues



27,824





58,387

Other long-term assets



(1,046)





3,431

Other long-term liabilities



(3)





845

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(12,395)





11,971

Operating lease liabilities



(724)





-

Net cash provided by operating activities



19,504





18,640



















Cash Flows From Investing Activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(14,718)





(23,550)

Sale of securities



15,163





-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



445





(23,550)



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities















Proceeds from long-term debt



275,000





360,000

Repayments of long-term debt



(205,693)





(340,491)

Payment of deferred financing costs



(7,043)





(10,804)

Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans and related tax impacts



(796)





(753)

Net cash provided by financing activities



61,468





7,952

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



81,417





3,042

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



116,024





172,693



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 197,441



$ 175,735



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid during the period:















Interest

$ 18,232



$ 6,204

Income taxes



206





124

Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Non-cash preferred stock dividend

$ 2,155



$ 2,581



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Financial Schedules (In thousands) (unaudited)





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA



Consolidated



































For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net loss

$ (23,705)



$ (28,558)



$ (22,924)



$ (70,706)

Interest expense, net



11,645





9,416





22,112





18,130

Income tax expense (benefit)



41





(964)





1,584





(1,113)

Depreciation and amortization



11,331





11,176





23,139





22,354

Gain on foreign currency



(348)





676





(500)





546

Other income



3,867





116





3,696





(417)

Stock-based compensation



3,390





1,823





6,292





3,651

Other



-





123





10





142

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,221



$ (6,192)



$ 33,409



$ (27,413)



Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA





Lindblad Segment

For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,

(In thousands)

2023



2022



2023



2022

Operating (loss) income

$ (11,043)



$ (19,670)



$ 1,076



$ (53,239)

Depreciation and amortization



10,338





10,257





21,490





20,998

Stock-based compensation



3,390





1,823





6,193





3,651

Other



-





127





10





142

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,685



$ (7,463)



$ 28,769



$ (28,448)



Land Experiences Segment



































For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Operating income

$ 2,543



$ 356



$ 2,892



$ (321)

Depreciation and amortization



993





919





1,649





1,356

Stock-based compensation



-





-





99





-

Other



-





(4)





-





-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,536



$ 1,271



$ 4,640



$ 1,035



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights,

Gross Yield, Net Yield and guest metrics)

(unaudited)





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

For the six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 19,504



$ 18,640

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(14,718)





(23,550)

Free Cash Flow

$ 4,786



$ (4,910)







For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Available Guest Nights



74,186





55,413





157,370





103,959

Guest Nights Sold



55,092





41,423





122,149





73,607

Occupancy



74 %



75 %



78 %



71 % Maximum Guests



9,510





7,545





18,500





12,959

Number of Guests



7,384





5,770





14,738





9,423

Voyages



117





105





230





188



Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night

For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Guest ticket revenues

$ 76,289



$ 55,560



$ 178,903



$ 101,062

Other tour revenue



11,123





8,487





24,007





13,259

Tour Revenues



87,412





64,047





202,910





114,321

Less: Commissions



(5,448)





(4,248)





(13,265)





(8,653)

Less: Other tour expenses



(5,269)





(5,006)





(12,727)





(14,995)

Net Yield

$ 76,695



$ 54,793



$ 176,918



$ 90,673

Available Guest Nights



74,186





55,413





157,370





103,959

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night

$ 1,178



$ 1,156



$ 1,289



$ 1,100

Net Yield per Available Guest Night



1,034





989





1,124





872



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights,

Gross and Net Cruise cost Per Available Guest Night and guest metrics)

(unaudited)





Calculation of Gross Cruise Cost and Net Cruise Cost Lindblad Segment

For the three months ended

June 30,



For the six months ended

June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Cost of tours

$ 55,276



$ 46,384



$ 112,371



$ 93,955

Plus: Selling and marketing



12,154





10,708





28,721





20,991

Plus: General and administrative



20,687





16,368





39,252





31,616

Gross Cruise Cost



88,117





73,460





180,344





146,562

Less: Commissions



(5,448)





(4,248)





(13,265)





(8,653)

Less: Other tour expenses



(5,269)





(5,006)





(12,727)





(14,995)

Net Cruise Cost



77,400





64,206





154,352





122,914

Less: Fuel Expense



(6,153)





(6,561)





(14,504)





(12,486)

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel



71,247





57,645





139,848





110,428

Non-GAAP Adjustments:































Stock-based compensation



(3,390)





(1,823)





(6,193)





(3,651)

Other



-





(123)





(10)





(142)

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel

$ 67,857



$ 55,699



$ 133,645



$ 106,635

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost

$ 74,010



$ 62,260



$ 148,149



$ 119,121

Available Guest Nights



74,186





55,413





157,370





103,959

Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night

$ 1,188



$ 1,326



$ 1,146



$ 1,410

Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,043





1,159





981





1,182

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



960





1,040





889





1,062

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



915





1,005





849





1,026

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



998





1,124





941





1,146



Reconciliation of 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:





(In millions)

Full Year 2023

Income before income taxes

$ (37)





to



$ (27)

Depreciation and amortization



49





to





49

Interest expense, net



48





to





48

Stock-based compensation



7





to





7

Other



3





to





3

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 70





to



$ 80



A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, (gain) loss on foreign currency, (gain) loss on transfer of assets, reorganization costs, and other supplemental adjustments. Other supplemental adjustments include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, executive severance costs, the National Geographic fee amortization, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense, and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA helps provide a more complete understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income as it does not take into account certain requirements, such as unearned passenger revenues, capital expenditures and related depreciation, principal and interest payments, and tax payments. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other companies within the industry.

The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment:

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, the National Geographic fee amortization and acquisition-related expenses.

Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity available for sale and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period. We also record the number of guest nights available on our limited land programs in this definition.

Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.

Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.

Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).

Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.

Net Yield represents tour revenues less commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.

Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.

Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with us in a period.

Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.

Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.

SOURCE Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.