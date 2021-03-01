Lindenmeyr Munroe Renames Olmsted-Kirk Operations Throughout Texas/Oklahoma to Become One Brand

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindenmeyr Munroe, the largest privately held independent paper merchant in the U.S., announced today that its Olmsted-Kirk division is being renamed to operate under the Lindenmeyr Munroe brand.

Acquired by Lindenmeyr Munroe in August 2018, Olmsted-Kirk distributes printing paper, packaging, wide format and facilities solutions products across Texas and Oklahoma, and operates eight distribution warehouses and five retail paper stores throughout its south-central U.S. footprint.

"We've been proud to work alongside our Olmsted-Kirk colleagues over the past two and a half years," said Lindenmeyr Munroe President William Meany. "Our two organizations have very similar cultures based on long-term family ownership and have integrated seamlessly. We couldn't be happier to finally come together under one name."

Meany said the most apparent change will be new signage on existing distribution facilities and trucks, as well as the rebranding of retail stores to Lindenmeyr Express. He added that customers will continue to receive the same excellent service and selection, along with the same sales and customer service reps, drivers, and management teams as they have always had.

"Our customers and employees have already seen positive changes with Lindenmeyr Munroe's investments in inventory, people and technology, and we are excited to embrace our new name," said Mike Engels, Lindenmeyr Munroe Senior Vice President Southwest. "We've shown that our business performs best with local decision making and investments in local communities and people, and that is how we will continue to operate."

Lindenmeyr Munroe, founded in 1859, is the leading independent paper, packaging, wide format, and facility solutions provider in the U.S., supporting businesses with a comprehensive selection of products and services.

SOURCE Lindenmeyr Munroe