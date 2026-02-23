Lindsay Launches AlphaGuard™ Channelizing Device: A Solid Solution for Modern Safety Challenges

Lightweight, durable, and designed for rapid deployment across diverse applications

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay introduces the AlphaGuard™ Channelizing Device, a next-generation solution engineered to meet the evolving demands of safety and infrastructure management. Whether securing vertical construction sites, managing event crowds, or establishing temporary perimeters for directing the flow of traffic, AlphaGuard delivers the speed, strength, and flexibility needed for both emergency and everyday applications.

Lindsay's AlphaGuard Channelizing Device & Temporary Barricade

Constructed from UV- and impact-resistant MDPE (Medium Density Polyethylene), AlphaGuard is lightweight when empty and easily fillable with water for ballast, making it ideal for rapid deployment and repeated use. Each 32-inch tall unit features multiple integrated drain plugs for quick fill and release, forklift-ready design for easy handling, and interlocking ends for modular setups. AlphaGuard offers unmatched versatility for construction zones, pedestrian walkways, airports, outdoor dining areas, and more.

"AlphaGuard was designed to solve real-world challenges," said Cole Hansen, Vice President & General Manager, Infrastructure. "It's durable, reusable, and cost-effective—perfect for projects where speed and reliability matter most."

AlphaGuard will be showcased at ATSSA 2026 in Houston, TX, where attendees can see firsthand how Lindsay continues to innovate for safer, smarter infrastructure.

For more information about AlphaGuard, please visit www.lindsay.com/AlphaGuard.

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), founded in 1955, is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of innovative irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Our products include Zimmatic™ pivot irrigation systems, FieldNET™ remote irrigation management technology, and Road Zipper™ along with other road safety products that keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges, and tunnels. Learn more at www.Lindsay.com.

