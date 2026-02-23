Lindsay Launches the Road Runner™: The Next Generation of Truck-Mounted Attenuators

Engineered for durability, speed, and safety—launching at ATSSA 2026

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay introduces the Road Runner™ Truck-Mounted Attenuator (TMA), a breakthrough in work zone safety and efficiency. Inspired by direct customer feedback and designed to overcome the limitations of legacy TMAs, the Road Runner delivers unmatched durability, faster deployment, and innovative design features that keep crews safe and operations moving.

Lindsay's Road Runner Truck-Mounted Attenuator

Designed to MASH TL-3 standards and constructed from heavy-gauge aluminum, the Road Runner is highly resilient and rugged enough to withstand accidental side impacts from guardrails, concrete barriers, and other roadside obstacles—without costly repairs or downtime. This means trucks stay on the job longer, reducing maintenance costs and improving reliability.

The Road Runner deploys and stows in less than 30 seconds, stores vertically to free truck bed space, and uses a single hinge point to simplify hydraulics and minimize points of failure. Safety-first features include no interference with arrow boards, protected taillights, and easy access for routine maintenance. Its open-grid structure improves wind resistance and fuel efficiency, while universal mounting allows quick retrofitting to existing TMA trucks.

"Lindsay's Road Runner is a leap forward for our industry," said Cole Hansen, Vice President & General Manager, Infrastructure. "We listened to our customers and engineered a solution that delivers unmatched durability, efficiency, and safety—setting a new benchmark for today's roadways."

The Road Runner will debut at ATSSA 2026 in Houston, TX, where attendees can experience Lindsay's latest innovation in roadway safety.

For more information about the Road Runner, please visit www.lindsay.com/Road-Runner.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), founded in 1955, is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of innovative irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Our products include Zimmatic™ pivot irrigation systems, FieldNET™ remote irrigation management technology, and Road Zipper™ along with other road safety products that keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges, and tunnels. Learn more at www.Lindsay.com.

Road Runner™, FieldNET™, Zimmatic™, and Road Zipper™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Lindsay Corporation and/or its affiliates.

