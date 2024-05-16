Lindsay Upgrades FieldNET Advisor™ to Improve Irrigation Management

Lindsay listens to grower feedback to enhance award-winning technology offering

OMAHA, Neb., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced enhancements to FieldNET Advisor™, its award-winning irrigation management solution. FieldNET Advisor simplifies irrigation decisions for growers, and now through advanced technology also improves the product's return on investment with real-time data upgrades, whole farm management, and simplified subscriptions.

FieldNET Advisor provides meaningful insights on how to help growers maximize yields. Post this FieldNET Advisor provides meaningful insights on how to help growers maximize yields.

With more than 50 years of crop and irrigation research, Lindsay is a leader in using technology to simplify the science of agronomic irrigation. FieldNET Advisor provides meaningful insights on how to help growers maximize yields. With additional data now available through these enhancements, growers have a powerful tool to help reduce input costs, conserve resources and apply the precise amount of water needed for a healthier crop.

"FieldNET Advisor has empowered growers to produce healthier crops and to develop more sustainable farming practices by providing recommendations on when, where and how much to irrigate," said Kurtis Charling, vice president of AgTech Solutions for Lindsay. "We asked growers for their feedback and incorporated new features and technology to provide growers with additional insights to help get the best return in the field and their bottom line."

FieldNET Advisor Enhancements

Growers around the world use FieldNET Advisor every day to monitor irrigation patterns and check soil moisture levels. The additional product benefits now available to growers are:

Easy enrollment for the whole operation and customized recommendations to grower management preferences

Satellite imagery estimates crop water usage providing up-to-date data that automatically tracks how conditions change through the growing season; wind, hail, disease, and other factors are all accounted for

Manage the whole farm at a glance, including crop canopy development, crop water use, weather, and irrigation recommendations

More easily review data and execute irrigation decisions on a mobile device

Simplified, whole-farm pricing with only one subscription to manage

Connect your on-farm Pessl weather station to FieldNET and incorporate local weather data into your irrigation recommendations

By combining FieldNET Advisor's recommendations with the advanced agronomics of FieldNET and Zimmatic™ machine health features, Lindsay has transformed the way growers irrigate crops. Integrated pivots support healthier crops and more sustainable farming practices while reducing risk and operational downtime, significantly expanding the traditional capabilities of pivots.

"We build solutions by farmers, for farmers," said Gustavo Oberto, president of irrigation for Lindsay. "That's why it is so important to us that the team building our products and technologies has first-hand knowledge of how those solutions are working in the field. With enhancements to FieldNET Advisor, we're able to synthesize millions of data points to determine the best irrigation option from both a crop- and field-level point of view. Growers will continue to have peace of mind that their FieldNET remote irrigation solution gives them the power to monitor, control and manage their operation to help maximize yields and profitability."

FieldNET Advisor's smart recommendations are one part of the comprehensive FieldNET irrigation management platform. To learn more about all the ways FieldNET can increase profitability, please visit lindsay.com/fieldnetnextgen.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic™ center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET™ and FieldWise™ remote irrigation management technology, FieldNET Advisor™ irrigation scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems™, Road Zipper™ and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.Lindsay.com.

FieldNET, FieldNET Advisor, FieldWise and Zimmatic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Lindsay Corporation and/or its affiliates.

CONTACT: Tara Meier, Lindsay Corporation, [email protected], (531) 236-9979

SOURCE Lindsay Corporation