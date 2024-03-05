Lindus Health Launches "All-In-One Metabolic CRO" Offering to Accelerate and Enhance Metabolic Clinical Trials

NEW YORK , March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health , an "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, has launched an all-in-one package of contract research organization (CRO) services, site services and clinical trial technology to support research within the metabolic space.

Lindus Health has an extensive track record in metabolic diseases, executing 18 end-to-end studies, with over 1,600 patients enrolled in the US and Europe in indications such as obesity, diabetes and more. Lindus has taken learnings from this experience to build a bespoke "All-in-One Metabolic CRO" offering that combines the expertise of a seasoned full service CRO and internal site/PI expertise with a distinctive technology driven approach on its proprietary Citrus™ platform. This unique marriage of technology and services sets metabolic sponsors up to run faster, more patient-centric clinical trials.

"With the prevalence of metabolic disease growing on a global scale, and the massive uptick in research with the advent of GLP-1s, we want to use our unique expertise and capabilities to accelerate approvals of these essential therapies," says Emma Ogburn, VP of Clinical Operations at Lindus Health. "Our All-in-One Metabolic CRO offering is designed to streamline study activities at every stage of research. We're thrilled to be applying our extensive metabolic expertise to offer an all-in-one approach including study execution, site management, and technology services to sponsors in this area."

Lindus Health has built a strong reputation for accelerating and bringing metabolic interventions to market garnering the support from a world-class advisory board, including newly appointed advisor Robert Langer , renowned MIT professor and co-founder of Moderna as well as metabolic industry leaders such as Carel Le Roux , Professor of Experimental Pathology at the University of Dublin, and Dimitar Tonev , hepatologist with extensive experience in NASH research.

"We've had the privilege of collaborating with Lindus Health, and their team's attentiveness and dedication have been beyond our expectations, said CEO Thomas Gurry, Co-Founder and CEO of Myota , a health tech start-up that aims to improve well-being and prevent chronic diseases. "Their passion is evident in every aspect of their work, from meticulous study planning to execution."

Lindus Health includes the following services and features within their "All-in-One Metabolic CRO" offering:

End-to-end trial management and execution services: Lindus' offer covers the entire study delivery value chain, from designing effective study protocols and recruitment strategies specific to these patient populations, all the way through data collection, management, and delivery.

Expertise in regulatory affairs and the metabolic market segment: With experience in preparing ethics submissions in numerous countries, Lindus Health's team stays current with the ever-changing regulatory landscapes across the globe especially in metabolic health.

Patient recruitment powered by technology: Lindus helps metabolic sponsors achieve enrollment goals on-time by leveraging a variety of different recruitment strategies. With an extensive network of over 30 million electronic health records (EHRs) and a dedicated digital marketing team for multi-channel recruitment initiatives, the company has demonstrated success in targeting various patient populations to participate in metabolic studies.

End-to-End eClinical "Citrus™" Platform: Citrus™, Lindus Health's proprietary home-grown Clinical Trial Management S(CTMS) and Electronic Data Capture (EDC) software, unites all the essential technologies to run clinical trials under one roof, mitigating the risks associated with fragmentation of data across multiple software products.

Site management services: Lindus Health's in-house site operations team has supported single and multi-site studies as well as traditional to fully virtual and hybrid clinical trial models within metabolic research. Lindus carries a site team with extensive resumes in the metabolic study execution that cover roles across PIs, CRCs, and more.

Therapeutics for metabolic medical conditions range from traditional pharmaceuticals to medical devices to digital therapeutic technologies. One compound of particular interest is GLP-1 receptor agonists, which are currently used to treat diabetes and obesity, but quickly expanding with research to many other indications.

Lindus Health's all-encompassing Metabolic CRO offering empowers metabolic disease sponsors to run more timely and successful clinical trials while enhancing patient experience.

To learn more about Lindus Health's solution for the metabolic market segment, click here .

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. Lindus Health does this thanks to a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), marrying a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to 30 million Electronic Health Records. Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare and by removing this constraint they aim to improve health for everyone. They handle the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring and project management.

‍Lindus Health has to date delivered more than 90 trials across the US, UK and Europe to tackle a range of conditions including diabetes, asthma, acne, social anxiety, major depressive disorder, hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome and insomnia.

The company was named after James Lind, who pioneered the first clinical trial and treatment for scurvy, and co-founded by Michael Young, a former Special Adviser to the UK Prime Minister on Life Sciences, and Meri Beckwith, a former life sciences investor.

The company has raised over $24M from investors including Peter Thiel, CREANDUM, Firstminute Capital, Presight Capital, Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amino Collective and Calm/Storm.

Media Contact:

Jodi Perkins

Amendola for Lindus Health

[email protected]

