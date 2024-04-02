Lindus Health Unveils Versatile "All-in-One Respiratory CRO" Offering Tailored to Respiratory Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindus Health , the "anti-CRO" running radically faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers, has launched an all-in-one package of contract research organization (CRO) services specifically designed for clinical research into respiratory diseases.

With the "All-in-One Respiratory CRO" , respiratory sponsors will benefit from an array of services including traditional CRO expertise, deep knowledge of this therapeutic area, access to Lindus Health's primary care network of over 30 million electronic health records (EHRs), and their bespoke internal eClinical software, Citrus™.

Lindus Health has enrolled over 6,500 patients in respiratory clinical trials within the US, UK and Europe to date, showcasing their extensive resume of experience within this therapeutic area. From inception to completion, this offering covers end-to-end execution across numerous respiratory disease indications, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, pneumonia, and many more.

"There are many nuances for conducting respiratory trials, from solving the challenges of subjective and imprecise measurements for some assessments to the heterogeneity and symptom variability of these conditions," said Luke Twelves, MD, Medical Director at Lindus Health. "We're thrilled to be launching a bespoke CRO offering to respiratory disease sponsors to mitigate the challenges faced in bringing essential respiratory therapies to market."

Lindus Health is humbled to be accompanied by a stellar advisory board with respiratory experience including Bob Langer , co-founder at Moderna and institute professor at MIT, alongside other renowned subject matter experts in the industry such as Professor Chris Butler , Peter Polos , MD, and David Stempel , MD.

"Working with the Lindus Health team has been a game changer," said Akash Bijalani, Director of Global Market Access at Aptar , a global leader in drug and consumer product technologies in the respiratory space. "They have a can-do attitude and make things happen, going above and beyond the call of duty."

Lindus Health's comprehensive "All-in-One Respiratory CRO" solution offers the following services to the respiratory market:

End-to-end trial management and CRO services: Lindus Health's clinical operations team brings vast experience to every phase of respiratory research, encompassing everything from the initial protocol design and patient recruitment to comprehensive data management and delivery.

Lindus Health's clinical operations team brings vast experience to every phase of respiratory research, encompassing everything from the initial protocol design and patient recruitment to comprehensive data management and delivery. All-encompassing recruitment expertise: Lindus Health's primary care network of over 30 million electronic health records (EHRs) provides effective recruitment in addition to community- and site-based strategies and digital marketing tactics. The company puts trials in front of the right audiences, helping respiratory sponsors achieve their enrollment goals faster.

Lindus Health's primary care network of over 30 million electronic health records (EHRs) provides effective recruitment in addition to community- and site-based strategies and digital marketing tactics. The company puts trials in front of the right audiences, helping respiratory sponsors achieve their enrollment goals faster. Study-specific eClinical technology: Lindus Health's home-grown clinical trial software, Citrus™, ensures seamless data integration by housing all the necessary platforms needed for efficient study execution, including Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), eConsent, randomization, and more.

Lindus Health's home-grown clinical trial software, Citrus™, ensures seamless data integration by housing all the necessary platforms needed for efficient study execution, including Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), eConsent, randomization, and more. Expert site services: Lindus Health's in-house site operations team maintains excellent rapport with principal investigators (PIs) and other site study personnel and is well-versed in executing respiratory studies of all kinds – single- or multi-site, virtual/hybrid or traditional.

Lindus Health's in-house site operations team maintains excellent rapport with principal investigators (PIs) and other site study personnel and is well-versed in executing respiratory studies of all kinds – single- or multi-site, virtual/hybrid or traditional. Deep regulatory and therapeutic area-specific expertise: Bringing together various research backgrounds, the Lindus Health team resumes exceptional expertise within respiratory clinical trials and the ever-changing regulatory landscapes of the US, UK, and EU.

Lindus Health is committed to leading successful respiratory research, providing a robust and efficient framework for clinical trials from inception to completion, and enhancing the experience for both sponsors and participants.

For more information on Lindus Health's "All-in-One Respiratory CRO" offering, click here .

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. Lindus Health does this thanks to a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), marrying a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to 30 million Electronic Health Records. Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare and by removing this constraint they aim to improve health for everyone. They handle the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring and project management.

To date, ‍Lindus Health has delivered more than 90 trials across the US, UK and Europe to tackle a range of conditions including diabetes, asthma, acne, social anxiety, major depressive disorder, hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome and insomnia.

The company was named after James Lind, who pioneered the first clinical trial and treatment for scurvy, and co-founded by Michael Young, a former Special Adviser to the UK Prime Minister on Life Sciences, and Meri Beckwith, a former life sciences investor.

Lindus Health has raised over $24M from investors including Peter Thiel, CREANDUM, Firstminute Capital, Presight Capital, Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amino Collective and Calm/Storm.

Media Contact:

Jodi Perkins

Amendola for Lindus Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Lindus Health