LINE FRIENDS is the One-Stop Shop for K-pop Favorites with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Year-End Holiday Deals Across US Stores and Online

Deals are currently live, giving fans the chance to shop their favorite character and K-pop collections, including minini, BT21, zeroni and many more, with savings up to 70% off during select promotional periods online and in-store. Please note that discounts may vary online and by location. Participating LINE FRIENDS SQUARE stores include:

Los Angeles Hollywood: 6922 Hollywood Blvd

Universal CityWalk Hollywood: 100 Universal City Plaza #180

New York City (Times Square): 1515 Broadway

Make the most out of shopping LINE FRIENDS SQUARE online and in-store sales by enrolling in their Rewards Program, which is free to join. Members receive loyalty points on every in-store and online purchase, earn extra points during select promotional days and gain access to exclusive awards, benefits and early product previews. Fans can create a free account here.

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

November 14 – November 30

LINE FRIENDS kicks off the holiday shopping season with UP TO 70% OFF + Extra Savings offered at checkout on select products online and in-store at LINE FRIENDS SQUARE locations in Los Angeles Hollywood, Universal CityWalk Hollywood and New York City (Times Square). Members of the LINE FRIENDS SQUARE Rewards Program will earn double rewards points on all Black Friday purchases.

CYBER MONDAY DEALS

December 1 – December 7

Cyber Monday deals continue with UP TO 70% OFF + Extra Savings Exclusively Online at the LINE FRIENDS SQUARE official US webstore. Rewards Program members will receive triple rewards points for purchases made on December 1, making it the best day of the year to shop fan-favorite characters and collectibles.

YEAR-END HOLIDAY DEALS

December 10 – January 5

Celebrate the season with up to 40% off during LINE FRIENDS Year-End Holiday event, available to shop online and in-store at LINE FRIENDS SQUARE locations in Los Angeles Hollywood, Universal CityWalk Hollywood and New York City (Times Square). Rewards Program members will earn double rewards points on all purchases throughout the event.

Enjoy the holiday decorations and festive photo opps when shopping in-store at all locations, and for guaranteed delivery by Christmas, LINE FRIENDS recommends placing online orders by December 11.

For more information and to shop seasonal deals, visit LINE FRIENDS SQUARE official US website and follow @linefriends_us on Instagram and @linefriends_us on TikTok.

