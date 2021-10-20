LINE-X Awards 15 Franchise Agreements in 2021 and Projects More Development to Come Before the Close of the Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X, the leading manufacturer of high-performance protective coatings and industry-leading automotive and lifestyle accessories, announced today that the company has awarded 15 new franchise agreements across the U.S. and Canada so far in 2021 and is still actively seeking new prospective owners to welcome to the network before the close of the year.

New LINE-X franchise agreements awarded just since January cover 15 states and provinces, including first-time entry into Chattanooga, Tenn., Flagstaff, Ariz. and Conroe, Texas. The current network size now stands at 549 franchises across the United States and Canada, and aggressive expansion is expected to continue as LINE-X looks to surpass 600 franchise locations open or in development by the end of the year.

"This has been an incredibly strong year so far for the growth of our franchise network," said Tim Tyrka, Director of Franchise Sales of LINE-X. "Since the start of 2021, our award-winning network has attracted great operators who are serving a rapidly-growing customer base demanding our products and services. The hard work and dedication that our franchisees bring to the table has elevated LINE-X to be the successful brand it is today, and we look forward to partnering with more promising candidates in the coming months."

The LINE-X franchise development team is especially eager to connect with prospective franchise owners from target development markets including but not limited to:

Mesa , Gilbert , Chandler and Surprise - Sun City, Ariz.

, , and - Bentonville and Rogers, Ark.

and Long Beach and Santa Rosa, Calif.

and Gainesville , Homestead and Kissimmee, Fla.

, and Durham , Charlotte and Greensboro, N.C.

, and Norman, Okla.

Bend, Ore.

Lancaster, Pa.

Nashville, Tenn.

College Station, Texas

Salt Lake City , Provo and Ogden, Utah

"Used car prices are skyrocketing as the manufacturing of new cars slows due to the global chip shortage, while RV and boat purchases are soaring as interest grows in camping and other outdoor activities," said Tyrka. "Current automotive marketplace trends like these are driving increasing demand for LINE-X services. In short, there is no better time to become a LINE-X franchise owner."

The current state of the automotive industry has propelled LINE-X beyond its global recognition as the leader in truck bedliners, gaining new market share for a long list of additional products. For example, the company's Truck Gear accessories line has experienced 25% growth in the past year, further proving the LINE-X difference.

ABOUT LINE-X

LINE-X LLC ( www.LINE-X.com ) is a global leader in high performance polyurea protective coatings offering scientifically formulated polymers that permanently bond to a wide range of surfaces for unmatched durability. With the launch of the brand's Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory line, LINE-X's near-'unbreakable' coatings are complemented with premium, stylish truck offerings to make for a true one-stop truck customization solution at franchise locations across the United States and the globe. With prominent applications in the automotive, military, commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial, agricultural, marine, and personal customization worlds, LINE-X brings legendary protection to any business or manufacturer serious about protecting and prolonging the life of its products. Headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., LINE-X supports more than 660 customers in 75 countries, manages eight warehouses across six continents, and employs an award-winning chemistry team with state-of-the-art product innovation lab.

