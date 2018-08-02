LINE-X Kicks Off Second Annual Fundraiser For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month With St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

From August 27, 2018 through September 30, 2018 , LINE-X and its participating franchisees will collectively donate $10 to St. Jude for every LINE-X bedliner sold. LINE-X customers will also have the opportunity to donate an additional amount at franchise locations across the country.

through , LINE-X and its participating franchisees will collectively donate to St. Jude for every LINE-X bedliner sold. LINE-X customers will also have the opportunity to donate an additional amount at franchise locations across the country. In addition to the bedliner promotion, LINE-X is giving everyone a chance to participate by offering co-branded t-shirts and tumblers benefitting St. Jude at LINE-XMerch.com. This promotion begins August 27 and continues through to December 31 , with no less than $8.00 of the purchase price of each item going directly to St. Jude.

and continues through to , with no less than of the purchase price of each item going directly to St. Jude. New this year is the opportunity to make a donation by texting "LINE-X" or "LINEX" to 626262. A response is immediately sent containing a donation link (www.stjude.org/donatelinex) with the option to donate $25 , $50 , $100 , $500 or $1000 . Standard messaging rates apply.

"After last year's incredibly successful bedliner fundraising campaign raising more than $103,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, I am extremely excited to announce our second-annual fundraiser with even more ways to donate – continuing our tradition of 'protecting what matters most,'" said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "The LINE-X family and our incredible network of franchises are immensely passionate about supporting advancements in groundbreaking research and top-quality treatment for children fighting life-threatening diseases. Children are the future of our society, and it is an honor to support St. Jude in its mission of providing the best possible care for those in need at no charge to families, while working toward the ultimate goal of eliminating childhood cancer."

"LINE-X is an innovative organization led by leaders and franchise owners who value the St. Jude mission of finding cures and saving children," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are thrilled to be working with them again this year and are also very excited they have created even more ways for people to participate in their Childhood Cancer Awareness Month fundraising campaign by donating across several platforms. Organizations like LINE-X help us provide innovative, world-class care for children while working toward a cure."

SOURCE LINE-X

Related Links

http://www.linex.com

