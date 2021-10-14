LINE-X Names "The Best Custom Build in America"

LINE-X of Torrance's vehicle was selected as the "fan favorite" among the North American franchise network's top vehicles that made it to the competition's final judging stage. The winning 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer claimed 34.5% of all votes received over the course of the online competition.

"Our incredible franchisees pulled out all of the stops for this year's competition," said George Lezon, Executive Vice President of Operations. "I would like to personally congratulate the whole team at LINE-X of Torrance for an amazing build and craftsmanship that stood out to the masses. You've really set the bar high for our 2022 competition!"

LINE-X of Torrance will receive $5,000 credit and an all-expenses-paid trip for two in February of 2022 to LINE-X's Global LINE-X Conference, where the winning vehicle will be on display.

"This build took a lot of time and effort, but it was well worth it to receive this recognition," said Herb. "Ultimately, this is what our business is all about: creating award-winning vehicles of the highest standard for our customers every day. I'm proud of what we accomplished with this particular build and look forward to applying similar upgrades to future vehicles."

For more about franchise opportunities please visit Own a LINE-X .

To keep up with the latest on LINE-X, follow them Twitter @LINEXProtects , become a fan on Facebook at LINE-X Protective Coatings , follow LINE-X on Instagram @LINEXNorthAmerica , and check out new videos on the LINE-X YouTube .

ABOUT LINE-X

LINE-X LLC ( www.LINE-X.com ) is a global leader in high-performance polyurea protective coatings offering scientifically formulated polymers that permanently bond to a wide range of surfaces for unmatched durability. With the launch of the brand's Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory line, LINE-X's near- 'unbreakable' coatings are complemented with premium, stylish truck offerings to make for a true one-stop truck customization solution at franchise locations across the United States and the globe. With prominent applications in the automotive, military, commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial, agricultural, marine, and personal customization worlds, LINE-X brings legendary protection to any business or manufacturer serious about protecting and prolonging the life of its products. Headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., LINE-X supports more than 660 customers in 75 countries, manages eight warehouses across six continents, and employs an award-winning chemistry team with state-of-the-art product innovation lab. #Unbreakable #Style. #LINEXIT.

SOURCE LINE-X