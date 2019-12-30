LINE-X Renews Commitment For 3rd Consecutive Year As Top Supporter Of 14th Annual TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

This year's game features the highly-anticipated matchup between the Boston College Eagles and the Cincinnati Bearcats, which are set to play at Legion Field in Birmingham on Jan. 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. CT, live on ESPN. Representing the ACC and finishing the season with a 6-6 record, this is the first appearance by the Eagles in the Birmingham Bowl. The Bearcats, representing the AAC and also coming in with a 6-6 record, last played in the 2 nd annual Birmingham Bowl in 2007, defeating the University of Southern Mississippi with a final score of 31-21.

The ongoing support of the Birmingham Bowl highlights LINE-X's overall commitment to supporting programs and charities in the state of Alabama and throughout the nation. Since relocating its headquarters to Huntsville in 2010, the company has partnered with several different outreach events and programs that directly affect Alabama residents. These programs include:

St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Hospital Huntsville

National Children's Advocacy Center

Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission

Huntsville Tent City Project

Madison Firefighters Association

"It is a tremendous honor to be working with the Birmingham Bowl for the third year in a row and we are especially proud to partner with ESPN and have the opportunity to provide military families with free tickets to the game," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "This game has developed into a rich tradition for the city of Birmingham and having our name alongside several other great companies as a supporter of the game is really something special. We are looking forward to seeing an exciting four-quarters of football as we welcome in the new year with friends and family."

LINE-X is also a supporter of this year's Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl between the University of Southern Mississippi and the Tulane Green Wave at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The Armed Forces bowl airs live on ESPN Jan. 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. CT. LINE-X is a top veteran-friendly corporation that offers special discounts for veteran franchise owners.

About the Birmingham Bowl:

Since 2006, the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl has donated over $340,000 to the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in support of its charitable arm, the Crippled Children's Foundation. The Crippled Children's Foundation provides direct financial support to charities providing vital medical services to area children.

About ESPN Events:

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a large portfolio of 31 collegiate sporting events worldwide. The roster includes three Labor Day weekend college football games; FCS opening-weekend game; 14 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, a college softball event and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 375-plus hours of live programming, reaches almost 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in Albuquerque, Birmingham, Boca Raton, Boise, Dallas-Fort Worth, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Montgomery and St. Petersburg, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

About LINE-X LLC

LINE-X LLC (www.LINE-X.com) is a global leader in high performance polyurea protective coatings offering scientifically formulated polymers that permanently bond to a wide range of surfaces for unmatched durability. With the launch of the brand's Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory line, LINE-X's near-'unbreakable' coatings are complemented with premium, stylish truck offerings to make for a true one-stop truck customization solution at franchise locations across the United States and the globe. With prominent applications in the automotive, military, commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial, agricultural, marine and personal customization worlds, LINE-X brings legendary protection to any business or manufacturer serious about protecting and prolonging the life of its products. Headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., LINE-X supports more than 660 customers in 75 countries, manages eight warehouses across six continents, and employs an award-winning chemistry team with state-of-the-art product innovation lab. Follow LINE-X on Twitter @LINEXProtects, become a fan on Facebook of LINE-X Protective Coatings, follow LINE-X on Instagram @LINEXNorthAmerica, and check out what LINE-X is doing on YouTube at: www.youtube.com/LINEXProtects. #LINEXIT.

SOURCE LINE-X

Related Links

http://linex.com

