LINE-X Teams Up With Two Legendary Builders For 2019 SEMA Show -Fabrication Icons Jesse James And Kenny Pfitzer Create Off Road Classics For World's Largest Automotive Aftermarket Show
-Celebrity Automotive and Motorcycle Fabricator and West Coast Chopper Icon Jesse James, Creates the '57 Chevy Cameo' - A Retro Desert Racing Machine Fully Coated in LINE-X
-Zero to 60 Designs Founder and Automotive Craftsman Kenny Pfitzer Completes a Full Transformation of a Jeep Gladiator with LINE-X Specialty Exterior Coating and Truck Gear by LINE-X Prototype Components
Nov 04, 2019, 13:08 ET
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X – a global leader in powerful protective coatings and first-rate truck accessories, kicks off the 2019 Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas by introducing two LINE-X-coated, off-road show stoppers – a Jesse James-designed and built Baja vintage race truck titled the "1957 Chevy Cameo," and a fully transformed Jeep Gladiator designed and built by Kenny Pfitzer of Zero to 60 Designs – both completely coated in LINE-X with other LINE-X coatings incorporated throughout the builds. The "LINE-X Jeep Gladiator" also features many fabricated prototype Truck Gear by LINE-X accessories throughout the build which include bumpers, side steps, half doors and roof rack.
"For this year's show, we really wanted to celebrate LINE-X's 26 years of support to the off-road community by featuring two unbelievable trucks built by two incredibly talented builders, Jesse James and Kenny Pfitzer," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "The 1957 Chevy Cameo and LINE-X Jeep Gladiator show how our coatings provide top-quality protection from chips, scratches and abrasions when navigating thick wooded trails or a harsh desert Baja course. We are also very proud to unveil the latest product designs for the Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory lineup. These prototypes were built for the LINE-X Jeep Gladiator and mark the next step in the expansion of LINE-X products and services available across the country."
1957 Chevy Cameo by Jesse James
With an affinity for off-road racing and the challenge of building a showstopping SEMA vehicle, Jesse James decided to build a Baja race truck with modern features, but retro style. After several in-depth discussions about LINE-X and what it does for race vehicles, he decided to build the 1957 Chevy Cameo, a vehicle conceived and built by Jesse and his team to not only show his passion for building race-winning off-road vehicles, but also create a platform to highlight LINE-X coatings. Featuring parts by several industry-leading partners, the 1957 Chevy Cameo has been designed for the most demanding Baja racing:
- LINE-X PREMIUM Full Exterior
- Texas Speed and Performance LS7 Engine Package from
- Showgun Cuts Exhaust Pie Cuts
- King Shock Technology Inc. Shocks and Air Bumps
- Holly Performance Products Engine Management System and Fittings
- Baja Designs Inc. Lighting
- Baer Brakes Calipers and Rotors
- Toyo Tires
- Momo Seats and Harnesses
- Fluidyne High Performance Transmission and Oil Coolers
- U.S. Body Source Front End and Bedside Panels
- Raingear Wiper Systems Wiper Motor
- Radiator by Ron Davis Radiator
- 4X4 sPod Switch Panel
- Steel-It Coatings Chassis Paint
- XS Power Batteries
- LMC Truck Glass and Trim Parts
- Steele Racing Products A/C Unit
- Ticon Industries Exhaust Tubing
- Oberg Filters Transmission Filter
- Dynamic Motorsports Torque Converter
- Quick Latch Distribution Hood Latches
- Borla Muffler
- Mastercraft Safety Limit Straps and Tie Downs
- Shovel-Tec Shovel
- Go-Jak Setup by Zendex Tool Coroporation / Go-Jak
- Camburg Engineering Suspension Parts
- Radio equipment by PCI Radios
- Premier Street Rod Parts and Manufacturing Body Shell
- Fuel Safe Fuel Cell and Dry Break
- TCS Performance Axles
- Stony Automotive Engineering Transmission
"This is one vehicle I've always wanted to build, a retro-Baja that mixes classic style with powerful desert racing performance. When talking to LINE-X about a SEMA build, I thought this would be the perfect way to highlight the strength of LINE-X coatings on a Baja race truck," said Jesse James of West Coast Customs. "I know what it takes to finish a Baja race and LINE-X offers the strength and protection I can count on."
LINE-X Jeep Gladiator by Kenny Pfitzer
Kenny Pfitzer of Zero to 60 Designs in Corona, Calif. is no stranger to designing and building iconic, award-winning rides so for the LINE-X Jeep Gladiator, he went above and beyond to transform the entire vehicle into a one-of-a-kind, off-road beast. Part of the build including the design of several Truck Gear by LINE-X prototype accessories for the Jeep Gladiator – including front and rear bumpers and a cargo roof rack. Several other industry partners also contributed parts to this iconic SEMA build:
- Two-Color LINE-X ULTRA Exterior Coating – LINE-X Lime Green and Destroyer Grey
- LINE-X PLATINUM Bedliner
- Truck Gear by LINE-X Eclipse Hard Rolling Tonneau Cover
- Truck Gear by LINE-X Prototype Front and Rear Bumpers coated in LINE-X
- Truck Gear by LINE-X Prototype Jeep Gladiator Roof Rack
- Truck Gear by LINE-X Prototype Jeep Gladiator Half Doors
- Truck Gear by LINE-X Prototype Jeep Gladiator Step Bar with Integrated Rocker Panels & Side Plates
- Zero to 60 Designs Composite Hood, Grill, Tailgate, Side Panels and Fender Flares
- Zero to 60 Designs Custom Leather Interior with LINE-X Accents
- JKS Manufacturing Gladiator JT Lift Kit and Suspension System
- Fox 2.0 Performance Series Shocks & Fox ATS Steering Stabilizer
- Rigid Off-Road LED Lighting System
- WARN ZEON 10S Platinum Winch
- Black Rhino Abrams 20 X 9.5 Hard Alloy Wheels with LINE-X ULTRA Coating on Beadlock Rings
- MagnaFlow JT Jeep Gladiator Street Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust
- 37" Nexen Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road Mud Terrain Tires
"For the LINE-X Jeep Gladiator build, I wanted to create something totally unique and different. I used some of the latest technologies in custom vehicle design and fabrication to transform a Gladiator into a stunning vehicle with several all-new design aspects, all with the help of a bold LINE-X ULTRA exterior coating," said Kenny Pfitzer of Zero to 60 Designs. "I am confident this vehicle will be well received at the show and is the perfect platform to highlight the new Truck Gear by LINE-X prototype designs."
The 2019 SEMA Show runs from Nov. 5-8 and these two iconic vehicles can be seen in the LINE-X Booth #31095 in the South Hall Upper at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Additionally, three autograph sessions will be held during the show with Jesse James, Kenny Pfitzer and NHRA Funny Car driver Bob Tasca:
- Tuesday 10 – 11:30 AM: Jesse James, Kenny Pfitzer
- Wednesday 1-3 PM: Jesse James, Kenny Pfitzer and Bob Tasca
- Thursday 10 AM to 12 PM: Jesse James, Kenny Pfitzer
SOURCE LINE-X
Share this article