LINE-X Teams Up With Two Legendary Builders For 2019 SEMA Show -Fabrication Icons Jesse James And Kenny Pfitzer Create Off Road Classics For World's Largest Automotive Aftermarket Show

"For this year's show, we really wanted to celebrate LINE-X's 26 years of support to the off-road community by featuring two unbelievable trucks built by two incredibly talented builders, Jesse James and Kenny Pfitzer," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "The 1957 Chevy Cameo and LINE-X Jeep Gladiator show how our coatings provide top-quality protection from chips, scratches and abrasions when navigating thick wooded trails or a harsh desert Baja course. We are also very proud to unveil the latest product designs for the Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory lineup. These prototypes were built for the LINE-X Jeep Gladiator and mark the next step in the expansion of LINE-X products and services available across the country."

1957 Chevy Cameo by Jesse James

With an affinity for off-road racing and the challenge of building a showstopping SEMA vehicle, Jesse James decided to build a Baja race truck with modern features, but retro style. After several in-depth discussions about LINE-X and what it does for race vehicles, he decided to build the 1957 Chevy Cameo, a vehicle conceived and built by Jesse and his team to not only show his passion for building race-winning off-road vehicles, but also create a platform to highlight LINE-X coatings. Featuring parts by several industry-leading partners, the 1957 Chevy Cameo has been designed for the most demanding Baja racing:

LINE-X PREMIUM Full Exterior

Texas Speed and Performance LS7 Engine Package from

Showgun Cuts Exhaust Pie Cuts

King Shock Technology Inc. Shocks and Air Bumps

Holly Performance Products Engine Management System and Fittings

Baja Designs Inc. Lighting

Baer Brakes Calipers and Rotors

Toyo Tires

Momo Seats and Harnesses

and Harnesses Fluidyne High Performance Transmission and Oil Coolers

U.S. Body Source Front End and Bedside Panels

Raingear Wiper Systems Wiper Motor

Radiator by Ron Davis Radiator

4X4 sPod Switch Panel

Steel-It Coatings Chassis Paint

XS Power Batteries

LMC Truck Glass and Trim Parts

Steele Racing Products A/C Unit

Ticon Industries Exhaust Tubing

Oberg Filters Transmission Filter

Dynamic Motorsports Torque Converter

Quick Latch Distribution Hood Latches

Borla Muffler

Mastercraft Safety Limit Straps and Tie Downs

Shovel-Tec Shovel

Go-Jak Setup by Zendex Tool Coroporation / Go-Jak

Camburg Engineering Suspension Parts

Radio equipment by PCI Radios

Premier Street Rod Parts and Manufacturing Body Shell

Fuel Safe Fuel Cell and Dry Break

TCS Performance Axles

Stony Automotive Engineering Transmission

"This is one vehicle I've always wanted to build, a retro-Baja that mixes classic style with powerful desert racing performance. When talking to LINE-X about a SEMA build, I thought this would be the perfect way to highlight the strength of LINE-X coatings on a Baja race truck," said Jesse James of West Coast Customs. "I know what it takes to finish a Baja race and LINE-X offers the strength and protection I can count on."

LINE-X Jeep Gladiator by Kenny Pfitzer

Kenny Pfitzer of Zero to 60 Designs in Corona, Calif. is no stranger to designing and building iconic, award-winning rides so for the LINE-X Jeep Gladiator, he went above and beyond to transform the entire vehicle into a one-of-a-kind, off-road beast. Part of the build including the design of several Truck Gear by LINE-X prototype accessories for the Jeep Gladiator – including front and rear bumpers and a cargo roof rack. Several other industry partners also contributed parts to this iconic SEMA build:

Two-Color LINE-X ULTRA Exterior Coating – LINE-X Lime Green and Destroyer Grey

LINE-X PLATINUM Bedliner

Truck Gear by LINE-X Eclipse Hard Rolling Tonneau Cover

Truck Gear by LINE-X Prototype Front and Rear Bumpers coated in LINE-X

Truck Gear by LINE-X Prototype Jeep Gladiator Roof Rack

Truck Gear by LINE-X Prototype Jeep Gladiator Half Doors

Truck Gear by LINE-X Prototype Jeep Gladiator Step Bar with Integrated Rocker Panels & Side Plates

Zero to 60 Designs Composite Hood, Grill, Tailgate, Side Panels and Fender Flares

Zero to 60 Designs Custom Leather Interior with LINE-X Accents

JKS Manufacturing Gladiator JT Lift Kit and Suspension System

Fox 2.0 Performance Series Shocks & Fox ATS Steering Stabilizer

Rigid Off-Road LED Lighting System

WARN ZEON 10S Platinum Winch

Black Rhino Abrams 20 X 9.5 Hard Alloy Wheels with LINE-X ULTRA Coating on Beadlock Rings

MagnaFlow JT Jeep Gladiator Street Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust

37" Nexen Roadian MTX Extreme Off-Road Mud Terrain Tires

"For the LINE-X Jeep Gladiator build, I wanted to create something totally unique and different. I used some of the latest technologies in custom vehicle design and fabrication to transform a Gladiator into a stunning vehicle with several all-new design aspects, all with the help of a bold LINE-X ULTRA exterior coating," said Kenny Pfitzer of Zero to 60 Designs. "I am confident this vehicle will be well received at the show and is the perfect platform to highlight the new Truck Gear by LINE-X prototype designs."

The 2019 SEMA Show runs from Nov. 5-8 and these two iconic vehicles can be seen in the LINE-X Booth #31095 in the South Hall Upper at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Additionally, three autograph sessions will be held during the show with Jesse James, Kenny Pfitzer and NHRA Funny Car driver Bob Tasca:

Tuesday 10 – 11:30 AM : Jesse James , Kenny Pfitzer

: , Wednesday 1-3 PM : Jesse James , Kenny Pfitzer and Bob Tasca

: , and Thursday 10 AM to 12 PM : Jesse James , Kenny Pfitzer

