Linear Actuators Market to grow by USD 12.32 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increased demand for electric linear actuators from the automotive industry to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The linear actuators market is expected to grow by USD 12.32 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (electric, hydraulic, and pneumatic), end-user (automotive industry, water and wastewater industry, marine industry, aerospace, and defense industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The low manufacturing cost and procurement of linear actuators are key factors driving market growth. Low manufacturing and purchasing costs of linear actuators are expected to drive their adoption across end-user industries. For example, electric linear actuators have low operating costs, while hydraulic linear actuators have low manufacturing costs. Suppliers are increasingly shifting production to countries such as China and India to benefit from low production costs, including low labor costs. In addition, the facility is designed to enhance the company's manufacturing capabilities in actuators, air preparation equipment, valves, and related accessories for various end-user industries. Such a move allows for low-cost production of actuators while maintaining product quality, thereby increasing supplier profits. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the linear actuators market: ABB Ltd., Actuonix Motion Devices Inc., Bishop Wisecarver Corp., Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Ewellix AB, Festo SE and Co. KG, Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Kollmorgen Corp., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Sensata Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, SMC Corp., The Timken Co., TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd., and Tolomatic Inc.

Linear Actuators Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.78% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

Increasing demand for smart actuators is a major trend in the market.

There is a continuous need for IoT-enabled smart linear actuators due to various technological advancements in linear actuators, such as the advent of Industry 4.0 and IoT.

These actuators integrate features such as potentiometers, rotary encoders, network switches, and controllers.

In addition, various functions such as switching, position feedback, and system diagnostics are increasingly integrated into smart actuators.

The introduction of intelligent linear actuators leads to the miniaturization of components and thus a significant reduction in hardware and software costs.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The high cost associated with the implementation of actuators is a significant challenge restricting market growth .

. For example, initial costs associated with electric actuators can range from USD 100 to USD 2,000 , depending on design and application capabilities.

to , depending on design and application capabilities. On the other hand, pneumatic and hydraulic actuators have low purchase costs but high operating and maintenance costs due to periodic replacement of parts.

Additionally, pneumatic linear actuators are susceptible to pressure losses leading to low operating speeds and loss of system position control.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Keg Segments:

The electric segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. With low maintenance costs and added benefits, electric linear actuators are replacing conventional linear actuators, such as hydraulic and pneumatic linear actuators, in many industries that use end uses, such as automobiles, oil, and gas. Furthermore, the main consumers of electric linear actuators are the automotive defense, and aerospace sectors. However, these actuators can operate effectively under extreme temperatures and offer high reliability, making them ideal for outdoor installations. For example, Thomson Industries offers a wide range of electric linear actuators commonly used in the construction and agricultural end-user segments. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Linear Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Actuonix Motion Devices Inc., Bishop Wisecarver Corp., Curtiss Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Ewellix AB, Festo SE and Co. KG, Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Kollmorgen Corp., LINAK AS, Moog Inc., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Sensata Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, SMC Corp., The Timken Co., TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd., and Tolomatic Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

