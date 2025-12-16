Linear Integrated Systems Spotlights Industry's Only 100% Noise-Tested Ultra-Low-Noise JFETs

Ultra-Low Noise JFETs provide guaranteed low noise performance, tight matching, and unparalleled thermal management for Analog Front-Ends, Discrete Op Amps, and Low Noise Amplifiers

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of precision small-signal discrete semiconductors, is spotlighting its portfolio of ultra-low-noise JFETs—the industry's only single and monolithic dual JFETs that are 100% noise tested. This includes the LSK170 single JFET and LSK389 monolithic dual JFET , designed for applications where guaranteed ultra-low noise performance, tight matching, and the highest performance thermal management are critical requirements.

LSK389 & LSK170 Ultra-Low-Noise

Linear Integrated Systems' proprietary noise-testing process ensures that all LSK170 and LSK389 JFETs are 100% tested and guaranteed not to exceed the maximum noise limits.

Engineers are encouraged to request complimentary samples of the LSK170 and LSK389 free of charge for evaluation and prototyping, providing an opportunity to validate ultra-low-noise performance, tight matching, and long-term stability before committing to production designs. Visit www.linearsystems.com , email [email protected] or call (510) 490-9160 to request your samples today.

The LSK389 monolithic dual N-Channel JFET integrates two matched JFETs on a single piece of silicon.

Features

Tighter matching of key parameters

Better thermal management over temperature

Performance unavailable with conventional matched pair JFETs

Available in 4 selections of IDSS (2-6.5mA, 6-12mA, 10-20mA, 17-30mA)

Available with additional special testing

LSK170 Single N-Channel JFET

Features

Available in 4 selections of IDSS (2-6.5mA, 6-12mA, 10-20mA, 17-30mA)

Available with additional special testing

Applications

Analog front-ends

Discrete OP AMPS

Low-noise amplifiers

Transimpedance amplifiers (TIA)

Acoustic amplifiers

Battery-operated amplifiers

Microphones

Ultra-sensitive sensors

"Customers rely on our JFETs when noise and stability cannot be compromised," said Cindy Johnson, CEO of Linear Integrated Systems. "By noise-testing 100%per of our single and monolithic dual JFETs, we provide engineers with predictable, repeatable performance that helps reduce design risk in demanding analog systems."

Media Contact: Linear Systems, Main Line: (510) 490-9160, Email: [email protected], Website: www.linearsystems.com

Linear Systems is a privately held semiconductor manufacturer located in Fremont, California. Founded in 1987, the company specializes in ultra-low-noise small-signal discrete semiconductors, including monolithic dual JFETs, single JFETs, high-speed lateral DMOS analog switches, current-regulating diodes, and low-leakage devices. Linear Systems serves global markets such as defense, medical electronics, test and measurement, professional audio, industrial sensing, and underwater acoustics.

For more information, visit www.linearsystems.com .

