Linear Sets a New Standard for Protein Bars by Featuring Organic Whey

Crafted with a unique USDA Organic protein blend, Linear bars deliver complete protein, satisfying texture and indulgent flavor without compromise.

DUARTE, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear today announced that its protein bar lineup is now officially USDA Organic certified, reinforcing the brand's commitment to the highest standard for clean, functional snacking. The certification spans Linear's growing lineup of indulgent, layered protein bars, including fan-favorite Chewy Gooey Caramel and newly launched Sweet Cinnamon Crunch and Sweet Pecan Tortoise flavors.

Chewy Gooey Caramel

At the center of Linear's formulation is organic whey protein, the most bioavailable and effective protein source on the market. While whey protein is widely recognized for its nutritional quality and muscle-supporting benefits, sourcing it as USDA Organic is exceptionally difficult and significantly more expensive. Linear is proudly one of the only protein bars on the market formulated with organic whey protein.

"For Linear, USDA Organic certification isn't just a label; it reflects the standard we wanted to bring to the protein bar category from day one," said Mel Scott, founder of Linear. "Consumers deserve protein-rich snacks made with integrity that feel decadent and satisfying to eat without any tradeoffs."

Each bar delivers 20 grams of complete organic protein and up to 10 grams of fiber for a satisfying snack that sustains energy and supports gut health. Made with real ingredients and free from seed oils, sucralose, or anything artificial, Linear delivers clean, craveable nutrition.

Linear protein bars are now available in the following indulgent flavors:

Chewy Gooey Caramel — Real dark chocolate, rich caramel and a perfectly chewy center.





— Real dark chocolate, rich caramel and a perfectly chewy center. Sweet Cinnamon Crunch — Warm cinnamon sweetness layered with caramel filling and a gentle crunch.





— Warm cinnamon sweetness layered with caramel filling and a gentle crunch. Sweet Pecan Tortoise — Rich chocolate flavor, nutty pecan pieces and smooth caramel in every bite.

Find Linear protein bars at LinearBar.com, on Amazon and at select retailers nationwide, including Erewhon, with additional flavors expected to launch later this year.

High-res product images can be found here.

About Linear Bar

Linear Bar crafts certified USDA Organic protein bars that deliver a decadent, layered, candy-bar-like experience without compromise. Each bar contains 20g of high-quality protein and up to 10g of fiber, offering a satisfying, functional boost without the chalky or artificial aftertaste often found in traditional protein bars. Made with real chocolate and free from seed oils, sucralose, and anything artificial, Linear Bar is designed to fuel your day with clean, craveable nutrition. Learn more at LinearBar.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Briana Alberghini

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774-269-3394

SOURCE Linear Bar