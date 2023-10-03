LineLeader Appoints Brett Neller, former LineLeader CFO, as New Chief Executive Officer

Neller Brings 15+ Years of Business, Operational, and Financial Expertise to CEO Position

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LineLeader by ChildcareCRM ("LineLeader"), a leading provider of SaaS software and digital payment solutions for the early childcare education market, today announced the appointment of Brett Neller as its new Chief Executive Officer. Neller will assume day-to-day leadership of the company effective immediately. Neller has led LineLeader's business and finance operations since he joined the company in 2018. Neller succeeds Matt Amoia, who recently stepped down as the company's CEO.

Neller has experience leading finance, business operations, and strategic planning across a wide range of industries. Before joining LineLeader, he held leadership roles responsible for driving financial transformation and value creation within Marriott International, Deloitte Consulting, and Chevron. He received a BA degree from Hillsdale College and an MBA from Michigan State University.   

"I am incredibly humbled and excited to assume this new role, and for the future of the company," said Neller. "We have an exceptionally talented team at LineLeader that is focused on powering the childcare industry with innovative products that simplify childcare marketing and management. I thank our team for placing their trust in me as the next CEO of LineLeader and Matt Amoia for his leadership, as well as his contributions to the growth and success of LineLeader during his tenure." 

"We're thrilled to have Brett in the CEO role," said Bill Hurley, a board member at LineLeader. "He is a proven leader with the experience, passion, and vision to lead LineLeader through its next phase of growth and innovation." 

Neller will be in attendance at SHIFT 2023 in Charleston, SC October 8-11 and at The Child Care Success Summit in Orlando, FL October 12-14 to meet with customers and partners.

About LineLeader
LineLeader powers early childhood education with its childcare platform that enables businesses to grow enrollment, boost family engagement, and simplify center management. LineLeader's award-winning platform seamlessly combines lead management, marketing automation, family communication, payment processing, and childcare management into a single unified platform, so childcare organizations can consolidate multiple products into one solution. More than 5,000 early childcare education centers globally trust LineLeader. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For more information, please visit www.lineleader.com.

