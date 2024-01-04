LineLeader by ChildcareCRM Releases New Report on Trends in Childcare Industry

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 4, 2024 /PR Newswire/ -- LineLeader by ChildcareCRM ("LineLeader"), a leading provider of SaaS software and digital payment solutions for the early childhood education market, released their 10th annual ECE Benchmark Report, 'Scaling for Success: Uniting Teams for Greater Profitability'.

Childcare businesses are seeking ways to grow quickly, but not at the expense of the quality of their programs. Post this

Annually, for the past decade, the team at LineLeader by ChildcareCRM has aggregated and analyzed data from its sprawling customer base, now more than 63,000 monthly users across 6,000+ childcare centers, schools, and afterschool programs. As part of this initiative, they aim to identify industry trends and pinpoint strategies that will elevate ECE organization's enrollment and retention efforts. Some of the insights from this year's report include:

For more than half of childcare leaders, the ability to scale faster is key.

Despite a challenging economy, 80% of respondents are opening at least one new location in 2024. Nearly 40% are planning to add multiple new locations.

Almost a third of childcare teams spend one full day per week on paperwork.

Retaining families is an important business challenge for over 60% of childcare organizations.

"After diving into the data, we identified a very clear trend. Childcare businesses of all sizes are seeking ways to grow quickly, but not at the expense of the quality of their programs or their brand integrity," said Brett Neller, CEO at LineLeader. "Each key takeaway in the report outlines best practices for growing your business, expanding with new locations, and scaling a high-quality family and staff experience."

The 2024 ECE Benchmark Report includes survey insights from nearly 5,000 Early Education and Childcare professionals, including Center and Regional Directors, Owners, and C-level Executives at many of the country's fastest-growing organizations. The report also features data from tens of thousands of teachers, family members, and administrative users of the LineLeader platform. This information will help guide you through best practices that help you bridge the gap between your central and your location-based teams - and ultimately, harness the power of a consistent and unified tech-enabled childcare experience. You can view the full report from LineLeader here.

About LineLeader

LineLeader powers early childhood education with its childcare platform that enables businesses to grow enrollment, boost family engagement, and simplify center management. LineLeader's award-winning platform seamlessly combines lead management, marketing automation, family communication, payment processing, and childcare management into a single unified platform, so childcare organizations can consolidate multiple products into one solution. More than 5,000 early childcare education centers globally trust LineLeader. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For more information, please visit www.lineleader.com.

SOURCE LineLeader by ChildcareCRM