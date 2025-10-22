LINEN Cloud Secures CIO-Led Strategic Investment to Accelerate Intelligent Planning in the Cloud

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINEN Cloud , the intelligent sales planning platform redefining how enterprise revenue teams operate, today announced a strategic investment round led by a network of global CIOs, CTOs, and enterprise technology leaders.

This round unites senior operators who have built and scaled some of the world's most complex technology ecosystems, from Cisco and Google to Oracle and Anaplan, and reflects a growing market demand for a modern, automated foundation for enterprise go-to-market planning.

Enterprise customers including Zscaler, Netskope, Cisco, Iron Mountain, and MicroStrategy already use LINEN Cloud to modernize planning cycles, eliminate manual bottlenecks, and unify sales, finance, and operations around shared data.

"As a CRO responsible for multi-billion-dollar P&Ls, I've worked with nearly every SPM and GTM platform from Oracle, SAP, and Anaplan," said Steven Birdsall, CRO of Alteryx.

"I chose to invest in LINEN because of their truly no-code, modern approach to GTM - built with native intelligence at its core. LINEN delivers agility and speed to sales teams while giving GTM leaders board-level confidence in their decisions. It's a thoughtfully designed, end-to-end platform covering the entire journey from Plan to Pay."

The CIO-led round reinforces LINEN Cloud's mission to replace static, spreadsheet-based planning with a dynamic, intelligent system of record. The platform enables organizations to manage territories, quotas, and capacity in real time, fully integrated with Salesforce and leading incentive compensation tools.

"I joined LINEN Cloud to help disrupt how enterprises run revenue, by bringing structure and visibility to the sales pipeline so leaders can see bottlenecks, attribute contribution, and make faster decisions," said Lenin Gali, Advisor at LINEN Cloud and Chief Business Officer at Atomicwork.

"From territory hierarchies to capacity and quota planning, the details that often get overlooked are precisely what LINEN elevates. Jacob and I talked about this way back at the napkin stage. It was clear then, and it's clearer now, that the company will be successful for two reasons: the product is solid, and the people behind it have the smarts and grit to see it through."

The investment will accelerate LINEN Cloud's expansion across North America and advance its AI-driven annual planning with year-round RevOps capabilities, solidifying its position as a category-defining platform for enterprise planning.

"Our mission is to help enterprises plan with precision and move with speed," said Jacob Mathew, Founder and CEO of LINEN Cloud. "This investment from global CIOs underscores a broader shift inside large organizations - the people who run enterprise technology now see planning as the next system that needs transformation."

The announcement reflects a larger evolution in enterprise software - away from static systems and toward intelligent infrastructure that can plan, adapt, and execute in real time. LINEN Cloud is emerging as one of the few companies positioned to define that shift, shaping how the world's largest organizations make revenue decisions in the years ahead.

About LINEN Cloud

Based in Silicon Valley, LINEN Cloud revolutionizes enterprise sales planning with patented AI and no-code tools, simplifying territory, quota, and headcount & capacity planning. Founded by Jacob Mathew, a 20-year Sales Ops & Finance veteran from Cisco, and executives from SAP, Oracle, Anaplan and others, LINEN provides confidence to RevOps teams at enterprise and mid-market companies by overcoming fragmented planning, streamlining year-round operations, and helping create predictable revenue in the $400B SaaS market.

