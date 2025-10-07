LINEN Cloud Congratulates Netskope on Nasdaq Debut; Showcases Role in Standardizing Global GTM Planning

No-code RevOps system provides GTM teams with automated assignments, clean audit trails, and year-round CRM integration.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINEN Cloud , the no-code enterprise sales-planning platform, today congratulated Netskope (Nasdaq: NTSK) on its successful initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. In the run-up to the listing, Netskope partnered with LINEN Cloud to move from spreadsheets to a repeatable, auditable GTM planning process tightly integrated with Salesforce.

As part of its scale-up, Netskope partnered with LINEN Cloud to replace manual, spreadsheet-driven GTM planning with a repeatable, auditable, and real-time process tightly integrated to Salesforce, improving speed, governance and execution fidelity across large-scale global territory models and complex sales hierarchies.

"LINEN's Sales Planning platform has been a game-changer for our GTM Ops team. We now have a clear, organized view of our sales structure, enabling automated account assignments and seamless seller management. More than a planning tool, it's the backbone of our annual execution - integrated year-round into our CRM to ensure the accurate crediting and reporting we rely on," said Tom Burghard, Director, GTM Planning and Operations, Netskope

LINEN Cloud's pre-built modules for sales org hierarchy, roster management, territory design and account transfer workflows enable business users to configure planning, publish changes and keep systems in sync. Customers use LINEN to:

Automate territory, account, quota and roster updates with write-backs to CRM throughout the day

Reduce risk with end-to-end audit trails, version control and role-based approvals

Accelerate planning cycles so sellers hit the market faster, giving RevOps teams the GTM agility to adapt rapidly

"Broken planning costs companies millions in revenue and sales talent attrition," said Jacob Mathew, Founder & CEO, LINEN Cloud. "We're giving RevOps teams speed and smarts to scale globally." Mathew, a former Cisco Finance Controller with over 20 years of experience in Sales Operations, previously led programs that reduced enterprise planning time at enterprise scale, demonstrating how disciplined, no-code workflows can unlock material operating leverage.

LINEN Cloud's platform is used by enterprises, including Netskope, Cisco and Zscaler, to replace fragmented spreadsheets with a unified, audit-ready system of record for go-to-market planning and year-round execution.

About LINEN Cloud

Based in Silicon Valley, LINEN Cloud revolutionizes enterprise sales planning with patented AI and no-code tools, simplifying territory, quota, and headcount & capacity planning. Founded by Jacob Mathew, a 20-year Sales Ops & Finance veteran from Cisco, and executives from SAP, Oracle, Anaplan and others, LINEN provides confidence to RevOps teams at enterprise and mid-market companies by overcoming fragmented planning, streamlining year-round operations, and helping create predictable revenue in the $400B SaaS market.

