Liner Hanger Systems - Worldwide Markets, 2023
07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Liner Hanger Systems Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The liner hanger systems market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.
According to our industry experts, the increasing investments in offshore oil and gas projects have increased along with the recovery in global crude oil prices. The technological advances that enable optimization through enhanced oil recovery from reserves are also driving the increase in offshore projects.
The increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater activities, many market vendors are introducing liner hanger systems that are specifically meant for such activities. Thus, the development of liner hanger systems for deepwater and ultra-deepwater explorations and the increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P projects support the growth of the global liner hanger systems market during the forecast period.
Global Increase in Rig Count
The increase in global rig count and the use of liner hanger systems to reduce total rig in a well lead to better productivity and enhance the oil recovery from the reserve. Hence, the global liner hanger systems market is expected to grow with the increase in the number of active rigs across the world during the forecast period.
Fluctuations in Global Oil Price
The oil and gas projects are on hold due to fluctuating oil prices globally. Most E&P projects are executed only when the revenue generated is high enough to enable suppliers to make profits. Thus, the uncertainty is global crude oil prices will affect investments in oil and gas drilling projects, which in turn, will affect the growth the market during our forecast period.
Key Players
- Baker Hughes
- Halliburton
- National Oilwell Varco
- Schlumberger
- Weatherford
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration
- Innovations in liner hanger technology
- Consolidation among oilfield service companies
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Baker Hughes
- Halliburton
- National Oilwell Varco
- Schlumberger
- Weatherford
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kmzd42/liner_hanger?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article