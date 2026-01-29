Linewize Launches Real-Time Text Analysis to Stop Filter Workarounds at the Page Level

New feature blocks proxies, games, and explicit content in real time, even on trusted or uncategorized sites

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize , the North American division of global safety and student wellbeing leader Qoria , today announced the launch of Text Analysis , a powerful new capability within Linewize Filter's Content-aware Module (CAM) that enables schools to block inappropriate, harmful, or distracting content by analyzing what's actually on a webpage – not just the URL.

Unlike traditional URL-based filters, Text Analysis scans webpage content as it loads, allowing schools to automatically block proxies, unapproved games, and explicit content even when they appear on new, obscure, or typically trusted platforms such as Google Sites, GitHub, Wikipedia, and major news and search sites.

"Traditional filtering relies on knowing a site is unsafe or unproductive in advance – and that's no longer how the internet works," said Harrison Parker, Executive Vice President at Linewize. "Text Analysis allows schools to enforce their policies at the page level, not the domain level, so they're no longer playing catch-up. Even if a site is brand new or hosted on an allowed platform, inappropriate or distracting content is blocked in real time, before students ever see it."

Built for Today's Digital Classroom

Text Analysis addresses some of the most common challenges facing K-12 IT teams, including:

Stopping proxy and VPN workarounds on new or uncategorized domains

Blocking unapproved games embedded within otherwise trusted platforms

Preventing access to shared documents that list proxy or gaming sites

Reducing overblocking, allowing access to high-value educational resources without unnecessary restrictions

The feature has been beta tested with nine school districts over the past several weeks, successfully blocking thousands of previously undetectable proxy, gaming, and explicit-content pages that traditional filters could not identify quickly enough. Text Analysis will be available to districts very soon.

A Content-aware Approach to Student Safety

Text Analysis works alongside CAM's image and video analysis capabilities , which automatically blur inappropriate images and video segments in real time, including AI-generated imagery. Together, these tools give schools more precise control while staying ahead of emerging digital risks.

See It in Action at TCEA

Linewize will showcase its new Text Analysis feature at the Texas Computer Education Association Convention & Exposition (TCEA), taking place Jan. 31–Feb. 4 in San Antonio. Attendees can see how Linewize's content-aware filtering helps schools stop filter circumvention at Booth 1052.

To learn more about Linewize's Content-aware Module, visit www.linewize.com .

About Linewize

Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize offers content-aware hybrid web filtering , student threat detection , classroom management , data analytics , a student wellbeing and culture platform , and a proprietary digital safety program that provides resources and expert information on online safety for families. Linewize's comprehensive digital safety and wellbeing framework helps school districts address today's digital challenges to keep students safe in their online lives.

SOURCE Linewize