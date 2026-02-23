LINE‑X Taps Matt Labuda as President to Lead Brand's Next Chapter

Former Vice President Ascends to Brand President for Next Phase of Franchise Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X, the industry leader in protective coatings and vehicle upfitting for more than 30 years, has tapped Matt Labuda as President of LINE-X.

Labuda, who previously served as the brand's VP of Marketing for 4 years, has a versatile professional background in franchising strategy, marketing development, commercial fleet expansion, vendor partnerships, and technology innovation. Before joining LINE-X, Labuda held key positions with automotive leader Driven Brands and nationwide fitness franchise Burn Boot Camp.

Matt Labuda, President of LINE-X

"I'm honored to step into the role of President. For more than 30 years, this brand has earned the trust of customers through innovation and unmatched durability. As we move forward, my priority is accelerating LINE-X's growth and strengthening our presence across every market we serve," Labuda said. "That work starts with our Franchisees. By aligning around a unified vision and giving our network the support and tools to grow, we'll elevate the brand together and position LINE-X for an even stronger future."

As LINE-X looks to the year ahead, the brand is focused on expanding its franchise network across the U.S. and Canada while refining both consumer and franchise development marketing strategies. LINE-X has plans to open 17 new locations this year while empowering franchisees with enhanced digital tools, refreshed store designs, and in-depth guidance focused on franchisee profitability.

"Our priority remains supporting our franchisees, strengthening the brand, and continuing to grow in a way that's sustainable and intentional. Stepping into this role gives me the opportunity to accelerate that momentum," Labuda said. "By staying aligned with our franchisees and sharpening our unified focus, we'll continue strengthening LINE-X and building on the growth we've already set in motion."

About LINE-X:

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., LINE-X LLC (www.LINE-X.com) is North America's leader of spray-on protective coatings and vehicle up-fit services. For over 30 years, LINE-X signature spray-on bed-liners and accessories have provided customers with enhanced surface coatings and professional installation services for their trucks, Jeeps, vans, and SUVs.

