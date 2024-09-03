Lingerfelt Announces 233,359 Square-Foot Lease at Ruffin Mill Distribution Center

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingerfelt is pleased to announce the recent signing of a 233,359 square-foot lease with Vital Records Control ("VRC") at Ruffin Mill Distribution Center Buildings A & C, located at 1944 & 1998 Ruffin Mill Rd, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. The lease with VRC brings Ruffin Mill Distribution Center to 100% occupancy consisting of 12 diversified users. Matt Anderson and Harrison McVey of Range Commercial Partners represented Lingerfelt in the transaction.

VRC, a national leader in records management solutions, was founded in Memphis, TN in 1981 with just three employees and 20 clients. It soon upgraded its offsite storage services to protect various information assets, including critical business records, digital workflow automation, release of information services, confidential shredding, and more. Today, VRC is a leading information management provider, servicing more than 200 U.S. markets coast-to-coast and the Bahamas. VRC's mission is to protect, manage, and deliver vital information and assets for customers in an accurate, compliant, courteous, and time-certain manner.

Ruffin Mill Distribution Center is a three-building, 868,601 square-foot, Class-A industrial warehouse-distribution park located in the Ruffin Mill/Ashton Creek industrial node of Chesterfield County, with immediate access to I-95 and direct connectivity to the Greater Richmond region's major distribution arteries. Lingerfelt acquired the park as part of a greater portfolio in March of 2023, immediately executing a capital improvement program that included full roof replacements, asphalt replacements, building painting, and LED retrofits, among other enhancements.

Danny Palo, CEO at VRC said, "VRC is excited to expand and extend our relationship with Lingerfelt at the Ruffin Mill location. This will allow VRC to expand both its physical and digital storage service offerings throughout the region."

Rob Valentine, Principal at Lingerfelt said, "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with VRC as they expand their operations and client base in the Richmond market. We are excited and honored to continue our relationship with VRC via our ability to aid in their consistent growth."

About Lingerfelt

Lingerfelt is a results-driven, vertically integrated real estate investment management firm serving the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. Since the 1950s, Lingerfelt has been a dependable name in real estate and continues to build upon a stellar reputation by sourcing and investing in unique real estate opportunities that provide outsized returns for investors and partners. Lingerfelt, along with its partners, has successfully constructed, acquired, and managed a portfolio of over 25 million square feet of commercial real estate valued at over $3 billion and growing each day. To learn more, visit www.lingerfelt.co.

About VRC

