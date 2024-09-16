Lingerfelt Announces Another Full-Building Lease and 100% Occupancy at Ashton Logistics Park

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingerfelt and Colliers are pleased to announce the execution of an 85,750 square-foot, full-building lease with Shepherd Electric Supply in Building 2 at Ashton Logistics Park, located at 1630 Ashton Park Drive, South Chesterfield, VA 23834. Colliers' Wood Thornton, Rob Dirom, and Frank Hargrove, III handled lease negotiations on behalf of Lingerfelt.

Founded in 1892, Shepherd Electric Supply is the oldest wholesale electrical distributor in the Mid-Atlantic region. American-owned, the company prides itself on exceptional customer service and the most extensive inventory in the area. Shepherd has specialized divisions to handle a diverse group of customers including commercial construction, lighting and switchgear projects, commercial facilities, facility management, industrials, OEMs, and government organizations. In July of 2023, Shepherd Electric Supply became a wholly owned subsidiary of Graybar, an American wholesale electrical, communications, and data networking products distribution business. Based in Clayton, Missouri, the employee-owned corporation is included on the Fortune 500 list of the largest US corporations, with over $11 billion in revenue (FY 2023).

Ashton Logistics Park is a two-building, 523,407 square-foot, Class-A industrial warehouse-distribution park situated in Chesterfield County's Ruffin Mill/Ashton Creek industrial node. The speculative development project, designed and constructed by ARCO Design Build, was delivered in Q1 of 2024 at 84% occupancy, with Building 1 (437,657 SF) entirely pre-leased during its construction. The Shepherd Electric lease brings the two-building Ashton Logistics Park to 100% occupancy on a long-term basis and marks the notable milestone of 100% occupancy of Lingerfelt's 1.8 million-square-foot, seven-building industrial portfolio in the Ashton Creek node of Chesterfield County alone.

John Mason, Senior Vice President of Development at Lingerfelt said, "We are excited to welcome Shepherd Electric to Lingerfelt's last remaining available space in the Ashton Creek node. The Shepherd transaction highlights why Lingerfelt is focused on delivering premier, user-ready industrial space in logistically exceptional locations. Ashton Creek's strategic location provides the connectivity and infrastructure that companies like Shepherd Electric require to enable their rapid growth and success. We are eager to support their operations as they expand their presence in the Mid-Atlantic region."

About Lingerfelt

Lingerfelt is a results-driven, vertically integrated real estate investment management firm serving the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. Since the 1950's, Lingerfelt has been a dependable name in real estate and continues to build upon a stellar reputation by sourcing and investing in unique real estate opportunities that provide outsized returns for investors and partners. Lingerfelt, along with its partners, has successfully constructed, acquired, and managed a portfolio of over 25 million square feet of commercial real estate valued at over $3 billion and growing each day. To learn more, visit www.lingerfelt.co .

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn .

About Shepherd Electric Supply

For media inquiries, please contact: Rob Valentine, Principal, Lingerfelt | [email protected]

SOURCE Lingerfelt