Lingerfelt Announces Comprehensive Leadership Transition and Key Promotions to Drive Future Growth

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingerfelt , a leading real estate investment firm headquartered in Richmond, VA, announced today a series of strategic leadership changes and promotions designed to position the company for long-term success, innovation, and continued industry leadership. These changes, which span the executive suite and key operational roles, ensure that Lingerfelt is well-prepared to meet evolving market demands and capitalize on new opportunities.

As part of a carefully planned succession process, Alan "Al" Lingerfelt (age 70) will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer, remaining actively engaged as Chairman of the firm.

In this capacity, Al will continue to serve as a Partner and a voting member of the firm's Investment Committee, retaining transaction review, approval, and major decision-making responsibilities. Al's continued role as Chairman will ensure stability and continuity. His decades of experience and stewardship have been foundational to the firm's enduring success. Under his guidance, Lingerfelt has built a legacy of trust, strategic vision, and value creation, cultivating a culture of integrity, collaboration, and investor-focused service.

Succession Plan and Executive Promotions

: Formerly President and Chief Investment Officer, Ryan now assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer while continuing to serve as CIO. He remains a Partner and a voting member of the firm's Investment Committee. Building on a track record of prudent asset management, value-add acquisitions, and disciplined underwriting, he will continue to shape the firm's portfolio, ensuring that Lingerfelt remains well-positioned in an evolving market. "I am honored to assume this role and continue to build upon the firm's enduring legacy. We have an exceptional team and a strong platform that can capitalize on emerging opportunities in the real estate market. Working closely with Brian and the entire Lingerfelt team, I look forward to guiding us into our next era of growth," said J. . Brian Witthoefft , President: In his new capacity as President, Brian will oversee day-to-day operations, leverage the firm's extensive industry relationships, and ensure organizational excellence. He will remain a Partner and a voting member of the firm's Investment Committee. His depth of experience in navigating complex real estate transactions and fostering strong industry relationships will further enhance Lingerfelt's competitive advantage. "I look forward to working closely with Ryan and our leadership team to advance the firm's mission and to continue to deliver exceptional results for our investors and stakeholders," said Witthoefft.

Additional Leadership Promotions

: Formerly Senior Vice President, Development, will now lead the conception and delivery of market-responsive development projects that align with Lingerfelt's strategic objectives. With this promotion, he becomes a Partner and a voting member of the firm's Investment Committee. "John has played a pivotal role in expanding our development pipeline, ensuring that each property we deliver meets the evolving needs of tenants, investors, and communities," said . "His strategic thinking and forward-looking approach will be vital as we continue to grow and diversify our development portfolio." Rob Valentine , Managing Director, Investments: Formerly Vice President, Investments, Rob Valentine will oversee investment strategy and execution, guiding the management and growth of the firm's diverse portfolio. With this promotion, he becomes a Partner and a voting member of the firm's Investment Committee. "Rob's leadership in deal sourcing and portfolio management has been a vital component of our success," said J. Ryan Lingerfelt . "This promotion recognizes his exceptional contributions and further strengthens our investment platform. Rob's disciplined approach to evaluating and executing on opportunities will continue to help us deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

Commentary from Leadership

"This succession planning reflects our unwavering commitment to continuity and growth and to ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional results for our investors and stakeholders," said Al Lingerfelt. "Ryan, Brian, John, and Rob have earned the respect and confidence of our team, our investors, our partners, and the real estate community. As we build on the firm's legacy, we are well-equipped to navigate a dynamic real estate landscape for years to come."

About Lingerfelt

Lingerfelt is a fully integrated real estate investment management firm focused on acquiring, developing, and managing a broad range of commercial real estate assets. Guided by a legacy of integrity, innovation, and strategic vision, Lingerfelt creates enduring value for its investors, partners, and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.lingerfelt.co .

